Who’s REALLY in Your Way?

Many of us catch ourselves daydreaming about what we want our life to be, the goals we want to achieve, and the life we want to live. Then when we stop the daydream we begin to see everything that’s in the way of us living the life we want to live. We feel anxious about our responsibilities and we feel that our relationships and responsibilities are in the way of us living our life.

Recently, I came across a music video by Calvin Harris titled “My Way.” This video helps to address the concept of what we feel is in our way versus the truth of what is really in our way.

Yes, there are toxic relationships that may be getting in your way, and you’ll want to work to release them and let them go or create significant emotional and physical distance. Even toxic relationships are a form of self-sabotage, meaning that sometimes we are the ones in our own way.

I suggest that you watch the video below, then watch Calvin Harris’ video, then come back and really let the information sink in to offer you some motivation and push to overcome what’s honestly in your way from living your true life.

