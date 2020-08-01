Getting to Know Ketones – How to Manage Your Diabetes

—

With a keto and other types of low-carb diets becoming increasingly popular, more people start talking about ketones. But what do we have in mind when talking about ketones diabetes? If you or someone you know has diabetes type 1, you might find this text useful.

In recent years, there’s a great expansion of high-fat low-carb diets, among which a keto diet is leading in popularity. Because they are so popular, people are wondering about all the health benefits it offers. Some are even asking, “can ketones prevent diabetes?”. This is still not researched enough, and there are contradictory arguments. However, we know that there’s a lot of studies showing it can help us manage, if not completely prevent it. Those who decide to start the keto diet, sometimes want to speed up the process, so with the ketones, their bodies naturally produce, also take the best exogenous ketones.

What are Ketones?

To better understand what is going on here, let’s first take a look at what are ketones. These are chemicals that appear when the body starts using fat instead of carbohydrates to produce energy. People who are, for example, bodybuilding, choose to start a low-carb diet because muscles grow better when the body burns fat instead of sugar.

For the majority of people, in general, the presence of ketones in blood or urine is beneficial and doesn’t cause any kind of concern. But is the situation the same with ketones diabetes?

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes is a serious, but manageable condition that occurs when blood glucose or more commonly, blood sugar levels are too high. There are two main types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is often diagnosed in children or young adults. Type 2 diabetes is more common in middle-aged and older people. However, both types can also occur at any age.

Ketones Diabetes

Now we know that when someone has diabetes, it is essential to control their blood sugar levels. One way to do it is by paying attention to what you eat, and many people claim that a ketogenic diet contributes largely to the good management of diabetes. But ketogenic diet involves the production of ketones in the body, and we have all heard that high levels of ketones and diabetes can cause serious problems, such as diabetic ketoacidosis DKA, which can lead to coma or even death.

However, people confuse this condition with natural ketosis, and it is vital to know the difference, especially when talking about ketones diet diabetes. In the process of natural ketosis, only ketones go up, while ketoacidosis occurs. A person’s blood sugar and ketones are elevated, and that is why this condition is so dangerous.

This is where low-carb diets may play an important role when you are asking if ketones are curing diabetes. Till now, nothing can cure it, not even this type of diet, but the diet can help manage it. Because of the weight loss, and the use of ketones through the process of natural ketosis where fat is used for energy.

Conclusion

As you can see, it can be useful to follow a low-carb diet plan when you have diabetes. Just be sure to consult with your doctor about ketones diabetes. Additionally, if you are planning to engage in physical activity to reduce weight, get informed about ketones after exercise. Have you tried a keto diet so far? #ketones #diabetes #ketonesdiabetes

