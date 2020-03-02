How Parents Can Fit Fitness Into Their Busy Schedules

—

Working out is an absolute must if you want to live a long, healthy and happy life. Unfortunately, as a busy parent, it can sometimes be difficult or even downright impossible to fit exercise into your everyday life. Not only do you have other things that need to be done, but your children might make it difficult to either get to the gym or even do a simple workout at home. There are many ways for you to get back into an exercise routine without giving it up entirely.

Find a Kid-Friendly Gym

If you’d rather opt for a gym, you might want to think about choosing one that’s kid-friendly. For example, the EoS gym in Santa Ana has on-site childcare facilities for kids ages two months to 12 years. This allows you to get in a good workout without having to worry about finding a babysitter. This makes it easier to lose weight and get fit without your life getting in the way of your goals.

Find a Time That Works

One way to get in a good workout is to find a time of day or night that works for you. This means looking to see if you should be working out in the morning or in the evening. For instance, if your kids go off to school in the morning and you have a few hours before you need to be at work, you can do your exercise after they’ve left. Many parents find that evenings are the best for working out since they can exercise after the children have gone to bed.

Get the Family Involved

A great way to exercise regularly is to get your kids involved and reach fitness goals as a family rather than individually. This could be doing an exercise video together that involves dancing and jumping around or going out for a walk together. You might even want to invest in buying a few bikes so that you can go out for a bike ride together. There are many ways to get the kids involved when it comes to working out, and you’ll find that your entire family benefits from this.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Make Fitness a Priority

One reason so many parents struggle to get fit is that they aren’t making their health a priority. This is completely understandable since you have other things to worry about and probably put your own health to the back burner. Rather than continue to live this way, you need to make fitness an absolute priority in your own life. This means taking the time to exercise but also committing to working out completely. You can use every excuse in the world to avoid exercise, but when it comes down to it, it is your own health that’s on the line and it’s a lot more important than you might think.

Exercise at Work

If you absolutely do not have the time to exercise at home and can’t get to the gym, consider working out while on the job. For one, you can make small changes to how you work to get in some exercise, like parking away from your building or taking a walk during your lunch break. In some cases, you might even have a gym on-site where you’ll be able to exercise, or you might want to put a small piece of workout equipment in the office itself so that you are able to use it whenever necessary.

—

This content is sponsored by Anne Davis.

Photo: Shutterstock