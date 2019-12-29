Not All Borderline Personality Disorder Looks the Same: Understanding Discouraged Borderline

For the most part, people experiencing signs and symptoms of BPD are grouped together. But one size doesn’t fit all for anything, the same applies to Borderline Personality Disorder.

It can be difficult to be sure someone is actually experiencing BPD because the broad strokes of the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition) symptoms and signs of generalized BPD don’t all apply. However, when we look at BPD more specifically by separating the subtypes (four subtypes) we get a better understanding of ourselves or a family member, spouse or friend who is suffering from BPD.

By getting more specific we can understand thought processes, reactions, responses, and understand someone acted or said something. Taking the guesswork out of life is imperative to our understanding, helps to facilitate a supportive environment, and to understand one’s self. In the next upcoming three videos, I will be explaining all of the borderline subtypes. Please share this video with anyone you feel can benefit from this content, knowledge is power!

Photo: iStock