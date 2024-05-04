Things to Consider While Selecting a Plastic Surgeon

—

When considering cosmetic procedures ranging from breast augmentation to tummy tucks and facelifts, the surgeon you choose is the most fateful decision. One wrong choice can lead to disappointing or even dangerous results.

Take great care in selecting your doctor. Following are some tips to consider when choosing the right plastic surgeon for your procedures.

Check Board Certification

Verify the surgeon is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS). This rigorous, multi-year certification validates extensive accredited plastic surgery training, testing, and ethics. No other certification ensures equivalent qualifications. Beware of any doctor claiming “board certification” without specifying ABPS.

Evaluate Experience

Seek out a surgeon with at least 5-10 years practicing the specific desired procedures. Ask how many they have performed. Newer techniques like fat transfer breast augmentation require ample experience to master aesthetic nuances. An ideal doctor will gladly provide photos of past procedures and patient reviews.

Assess Aesthetic Style

Study before/after photos to evaluate if the surgeon’s aesthetic style matches the patient’s goals. Do their results prefer more subtle, natural enhancements or more dramatic transformations? Ensure visions align.

Discuss Anaesthesia

The type of anesthesia used during your procedure impacts comfort and safety. Understand the surgeon’s approach by asking questions like:

Do you personally administer anesthesia to patients or use a dedicated anesthesiologist?

For my procedure, do you recommend general anesthesia, local anesthesia, or a combination?

Why is this form of anesthesia preferred for the best outcome?

Are you and the anaesthesiologist both continuously present throughout the entire surgery?

How is my safety ensured if I have an adverse reaction to anesthesia?

For extensive surgeries like a tummy tuck or body lift, general anesthesia is typically best. For smaller procedures like a neck lift or eyelid surgery, local anaesthesia may suffice.

An anaesthesiologist trained in cosmetic procedures can provide optimal IV sedation. Some surgeons personally administer anaesthesia – inquire about their specific credentials and experience. Rigorously vet any anesthesia personnel. Your well-being under anesthesia depends on it.

Ask About the Recovery Process

A reputable, caring surgeon will provide an in-depth overview of what to expect during recovery at each stage. Be wary of any vagueness or impatience when asking about recovery details.

Key topics to understand include:

Expected pain and discomfort levels in the days following surgery

Medications and dosage instructions for managing post-op pain

Activity restrictions and limitations on exercising, lifting, etc.

Compression garment sizing and usage instructions

Expected physical side effects like swelling, bruising, numbness

Red flag symptoms that warrant urgent follow-up

Precise post-op appointment schedule for incision checks, suture removal, etc.

Step-by-step wound care and cleansing instructions

Showering restrictions and timelines

Supplemental scar treatment recommendations

When normal activity can fully resume

When intimacy, sexual activity can resume

Any temporary changes to diet, alcohol use

Confirm all your recovery questions are answered satisfactorily. Comprehensive education on what to anticipate shows the surgeon’s investment in your smooth recovery.

Get Personal Referrals

Ask the surgeon to provide contact information for 2-3 past patients willing to share their experience. Speaking directly with individuals who have undergone procedures with the surgeon provides invaluable, unfiltered insights.

Ideal Questions to Ask:

Were you pleased with your results and the surgeon’s aesthetic style?

Was the doctor attentive and compassionate before, during, and after surgery?

Did the surgeon adequately educate you about the procedure, recovery, and results?

Were any unexpected complications or issues encountered?

How well did the doctor handle post-op concerns, if any arose?

Did you feel the doctor was accessible for follow-up questions or concerns?

Would you recommend this surgeon to friends or family?

Hearing the detailed first-hand experiences of former patients builds trust and confidence in the surgeon’s capabilities. Seek referrals for those who had the same procedure you are considering to gain the most relevant insights. Speaking with past patients provides transparency into real patient relations and satisfaction.

Patients should feel completely at ease asking any questions and addressing any concerns with the doctor pre-procedure. If communications seem rushed or impersonal, continue seeking a better personality fit.

Check Ratings

Review online ratings and comments on sites like Health Grades that provide insights into patients’ real experiences – both good and bad. Beware of “too good to be true” sources.

Avoid High-Pressure Sales

Steer clear of any surgeon applying sales pressure to commit on the spot. Take time to vet each candidate without feeling rushed thoroughly.

Trust instincts if anything seems amiss. Take time and exercise great caution – safety, and satisfaction depend heavily on this choice. Prioritize board certification, ample experience, hospital privileges and genuine rapport. Doing diligent research leads to beautiful outcomes.

