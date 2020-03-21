Them and Self

Hair graying

soft skin around eyes

hardening into grooves

and looking back

at myself

I realize

that any realness of this ‘self’

has only ever been true

when in service

to a ‘them’.

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

◊♦◊

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com