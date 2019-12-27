Proper Etiquette Tips for a Wedding Proposal

—

Did you know that there are 2.4 million weddings a year in the United States?

If you have met the person you want to spend the rest of your life with, marriage could be on the radar. Planning the perfect wedding proposal is both stressful and exciting.

In this article, we’ll give you a breakdown of wedding proposal etiquette. Read on to get started.

Think About Tradition

Although we live in a time when asking the bride’s father for permission might seem archaic, to some brides, this is important. No matter what the tradition or culture is, if it’s important to your partner, then take this into consideration.

If you need any advice on how to propose in a way that will respect tradition, talk to your partner’s family beforehand.

Careful No to Steal Anyone’s Thunder

While it’s tempting to propose to your significant other when the whole family is together, try not to steal someone else’s thunder. You will be breaking proposal etiquette if you propose during someone’s wedding, party, or important milestone.

Because you wouldn’t like someone else to steal your thunder, try not to do the same.

Make Sure to Have a Marriage Conversation

While many people dream of their marriage proposal their entire lives, no one wants it to come out of nowhere. It’s important the two of you talk about marriage before you plan to get down on one knee.

Make sure you both talk about important things that come with marriage, such as children, homeownership, and more. By having a conversation about it beforehand, you will both be on the same page.

Now you only have to worry about making the proposal a surprise when your partner least expects it.

Take Your Time With the Engagement Ring

You’re going to invest a lot of money on the engagement ring, so make sure it’s the right one.

While you might not want to ask your partner about ring preferences so bluntly, you could enlist the help of a sibling, parent, or best friend.

You can also try window shopping for Wedding Rings with your partner in a casual way.

Do Drop on One Knee

Although your proposal can be quiet and intimate or large and elaborate, don’t forget to drop down on one knee.

This is one of the biggest moments of your life, so going down on one knee will make the moment even more special.

Be Cautious About Proposing in Public

Some people like flashy proposals and some prefer more intimate ones. Before you propose to your partner in front of hundreds of people, you need to know your audience.

This moment is meant to be special for the two of you. If your partner is an introvert, you might not want to propose in the middle of Timesquare. However, some people would love a flashy proposal.

Start Planning Your Wedding Proposal

Now that you know how to plan the most special wedding proposal, it’s time you ask the love of your life to marry you.

Remember to have a conversation beforehand, think about tradition, and try not to steal anyone’s thunder.

If you want to read more tips, check out the rest of our blog.

