Baby Hates Tummy Time! – Tips for Dads

—

Becoming a dad is quite an adventure, full of surprises and challenges, but also moments of pure joy and pride. One of these moments, tummy time, might puzzle you, especially when your little one seems to have an aversion to it. Tummy time is more than just a playful activity; it’s a key player in your baby’s growth and development, even if they initially resist it. Think of it as a mini adventure for your baby’s exploration, strength-building, and motor skill development. But, let’s be real, the path to tummy time can be a bit bumpy. So, here’s a friendly guide with some expert advice, creative strategies, and practical solutions to turn tummy time into a fun and enriching experience for both you and your precious bundle of joy.

Making Tummy Time Enjoyable

Ever wondered why your baby might not be the biggest fan of tummy time? Well, it’s not as mysterious as it might seem. Those tiny neck muscles that they need to lift their head are still getting stronger. So, initially, it’s like asking them to lift weights when they’re not quite ready. But don’t worry; there are ways to make tummy time more enjoyable for them, and for you, too.

Picture tummy time as a journey with lots of stops along the way. You’ve got incline positions, like propping your baby on your chest or using a therapy ball, which act like training wheels for tummy time. Then there’s the trusty Boppy Tummy Time Pillow, a bit like their co-pilot for this adventure. These positions not only offer support but also help your baby get used to the idea of being on their tummy.

Now, what’s an adventure without some cool gear and fun companions, right? Introduce high-contrast toys and mirrors into the mix to keep your baby’s interest piqued. It’s like giving them a treasure map and some shiny gems to discover. Plus, don’t forget face-to-face interaction – your baby loves seeing your face. It’s like the GPS guiding them through this uncharted territory. And if you want to try a superhero pose, the “Super Baby” position, where you hold your baby over your forearm, can help them build tolerance for tummy time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Expert Advice

Now, let’s hear what the experts have to say. Pediatricians are like seasoned adventurers who know the best routes. They unanimously agree that tummy time is a game-changer for your baby’s development. Sure, it might start with a bit of resistance, but it’s worth it. This practice isn’t just about reducing the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), though that’s super important. It’s also about flexing those crucial muscles, particularly in the neck, shoulders, and arms. Those muscles are like the foundation for future milestones, think of them as the bricks that build the path to sitting, crawling, and walking. Plus, tummy time helps keep flat spots on your baby’s head at bay, which is like making sure the journey is full of exciting twists and turns rather than a one-way road.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, combining tummy time with supervised awakeness is the way to go. It’s like having your baby’s personal trainer guide them through the workout of neck and shoulder muscles. And you can start early, just a few days after birth, with short sessions. By the time your baby hits the two-month mark, aim for 15-30 minutes daily. Remember, though, that your baby’s comfort and tolerance levels matter, so be flexible with this adventure.

If you feel a bit lost on this journey or want to level up the experience, there’s plenty of support available. You’re not in this alone. Consider seeking advice from physical or occupational therapists specializing in infant development. They’re like seasoned explorers who know every twist and turn, and they can offer tailored strategies to fit your baby’s unique needs and progress. Think of them as your trusty guides for this adventure.

Integrating tummy time into your daily routine is like taking that first step into the wilderness. Following expert advice and keeping an eye on your baby’s cues can help you unlock the full potential of tummy time. It’s like discovering hidden treasures along the way, with each milestone your baby achieves.

Strategies to Improve Tummy Time

What about strategies for dads to make tummy time a success? Well, it’s like planning the best route for a road trip. Timing is crucial. Choose moments when your baby is in good spirits for tummy time. Placing them on your chest is like giving them a cozy place to rest while they explore. And introducing age-appropriate toys is like adding some scenic stops along the way to keep them entertained.

For head lifting and neck muscle building, think of using a yoga ball as your baby’s adventure companion. It’s like a trusty sidekick helping them navigate the ups and downs of tummy time. And remember, gradual increases in tummy time duration are the key to a comfortable and enjoyable journey.

Gradual Progression

But what if your baby cries during tummy time? Don’t worry; it’s a common detour on this adventure. Like exploring a new place, it can be overwhelming at times. Experiment with different positions and activities until you find what suits your baby best. Waiting a bit after feeding can prevent discomfort or unexpected “pit stops.” If your baby has reflux, reclining with them on your chest can be like finding a shady tree to rest under during the journey, maybe even with a popular pillow like the Boppy Tummy Time Prop.

If your baby consistently resists traditional tummy time, think of it as a detour sign, not the end of the road. There are alternative routes to explore, like taking tummy time outdoors or going chest-to-chest. It’s like discovering new and exciting terrains along the way, making the journey more engaging for your baby.

Bonding and Engagement during Tummy Time

Tummy time isn’t just a solo adventure; it’s an opportunity for bonding. Engage your baby in conversation and bring out high-contrast cards, just like having a lively conversation with a fellow traveler. As your baby grows, introduce more toys and playful movements, turning tummy time into an exciting adventure they look forward to.

Remember, like any great adventure, progress takes time. Start with short tummy time sessions and gradually increase the duration as your baby becomes more comfortable. Aim for multiple practice sessions throughout the day, focusing on times when your baby is well-rested and content. Think of it as taking frequent breaks during a hike to enjoy the view.

Conclusion

In conclusion, tummy time is like an epic journey filled with surprises, challenges, and rewards. While it might seem perplexing at first, the benefits for your baby’s development are worth every step. As a dad, your role as a guide during tummy time is crucial. You’re creating a nurturing environment for your baby to explore their abilities and make meaningful progress, much like leading a treasure hunt where every milestone is a valuable find.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The experts are like seasoned explorers who’ve mapped out the best routes. They emphasize the long-term benefits of tummy time, such as strengthening muscles and the development of essential motor skills. These skills are the foundation for future milestones, like climbing the peaks of sitting, crawling, and walking. Tummy time is like an adventurous trail leading to various opportunities for growth.

So, remember each moment spent during tummy time, even if your baby isn’t a fan at first, is a step toward their development. It’s like a new chapter in a thrilling story where you play the role of the guide, making sure the journey is full of exploration and progress. If you ever feel like you need extra support, don’t hesitate to consult a pediatrician or experts in infant development. They can offer tailored insights and guidance, ensuring that your baby’s journey through tummy time is both enriching and joyful, much like hiring a skilled navigator for your adventure.

—

This content is brought to you by Ali Salina

iStockPhoto