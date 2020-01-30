Get Daily Email
Home / Sex & Relationships / Love on the Air Podcast: From Online Dating to a 10-year Anniversary

Love on the Air Podcast: From Online Dating to a 10-year Anniversary

Tina Schweiger tells us about her amazing first date that is essentially still going.

tina schweiger - love on the air podcast

INTRO: Each one of us wants to feel loved. We seek a partner. We navigate dating introductions to hopefully find someone to share our lives with. We commit to a relationship and try to make it work. We fail. And we find the courage and energy to start over.

We all want to be loved. We seek love. We find someone to love. Then what happens next?

Being in a loving relationship is a continuous process of micro-corrections in our everyday lives together. We will all have difficulties and disagreements, the trick is how we choose to address them as a couple. In a healthy and consciously aware relationship, we can make choices that move us towards our partner. (Saying what hurt us, saying what we want, asking for some changes or modifications in the relationship.) If a relationship is less secure the individual partners might turn away from the relationship in times of struggle. (the fuck-it response, asking for distance, leaving to be alone).

Today we’re going to talk about seeking love and how to know when you’ve found it.

Visit LOVE ON THE AIR for more information.

Here’s the player, or you can find it on your favorite podcasting channels. Here’s our podbean link: Tina Schweiger Talks Dating to Marriage – Episode 1

podcast player

Always Love,

John McElhenney
About John McElhenney

John McElhenney has been a single parent for nine years, his blog The Whole Parent has 150,000 readers a month. “My goal is to use stories to highlight the wins and uncover the misses as a single dad.” He lives in Austin, Texas with his two kids, plays tennis, and offers life coaching for men and women.

