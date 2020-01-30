Love on the Air Podcast: From Online Dating to a 10-year Anniversary

INTRO: Each one of us wants to feel loved. We seek a partner. We navigate dating introductions to hopefully find someone to share our lives with. We commit to a relationship and try to make it work. We fail. And we find the courage and energy to start over.

We all want to be loved. We seek love. We find someone to love. Then what happens next?

Being in a loving relationship is a continuous process of micro-corrections in our everyday lives together. We will all have difficulties and disagreements, the trick is how we choose to address them as a couple. In a healthy and consciously aware relationship, we can make choices that move us towards our partner. (Saying what hurt us, saying what we want, asking for some changes or modifications in the relationship.) If a relationship is less secure the individual partners might turn away from the relationship in times of struggle. (the fuck-it response, asking for distance, leaving to be alone).

Today we’re going to talk about seeking love and how to know when you’ve found it.

Visit LOVE ON THE AIR for more information.

Here’s the player, or you can find it on your favorite podcasting channels. Here’s our podbean link: Tina Schweiger Talks Dating to Marriage – Episode 1

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Always Love,

John McElhenney – life coach austin texas

Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | @wholeparent

More articles from The Whole Parent: