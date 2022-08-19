You’re Hurting After a Break-up? Good!

Are you going through a break-up? This could be the best thing that ever happened to you.

There are few other experiences more powerful to motivate people to LEVEL UP in life.

Most likely, there’s something in life you’ve always wanted to try…

Perhaps you want to travel the world, start an online business or throw parties with a massive social circle?

Maybe you wanted to experiment with dating several girls at the same time? Or to just date one of those fitness babes with the tight abs and huge ass?

But you’ve never taken the steps to make it happen, have you?

Here’s why…

When things are OK in life, most humans aren’t motivated enough to work hard for greatness.

People only take massive action when the pain of remaining the same outweighs the perceived pain of changing.

But now your girlfriend has gone. You’re in a lot of pain.

It’s time to use that pain as fuel to propel you towards your dream life.

Let me quickly share my story…

In 2011, I was living with my girlfriend in Portsmouth, England.

This girl was slightly overweight. She had eczema all over her arms and chest. She worked in a nursery.

But I had a decent job and a few good friends. Life was OK.

In 2012, her mental health took a huge downturn. Our relationship became very toxic. Towards the end of the year, we broke up after she cheated on me.

And I spent the whole of 2013 not getting laid.

In fact, I couldn’t even convince a woman to talk to me for five minutes.

The break-up really affected my confidence. I hated myself. There was a dark cloud over my head that no woman wanted to be near.

So, I took drastic measures to change.

I did a web search for “how to get girls”, and started consuming advice from the web’s leading dating experts.

I hired a coach to teach me how to meet women during the daytime.

I started going out sober to meet women at least five days a week.

Now, eight years later, my whole life has turned upside-down.

I travel the world working remotely as a dating and relationships writer. I have dated young beautiful women from all over the world. I’m writing this post in a cafe near Bali and I’m happier than I’ve ever been!

But, there’s no way I’d have taken any of these steps if that girlfriend had stuck around!

That break-up lit a bonfire under my ass that sparked me into action.

So, if you’re struggling to get over your ex, here’s what I want you to do…

Write down what you always wanted to do or have in your life, but never had the balls to go for.

Then, find someone who already has the lifestyle you want and follow their advice.

Usually, these people have a book, a digital course or one-on-one coaching for you to buy.

They have the information you need. You simply need to follow it!

It’ll be hard work to create the life of your dreams. That’s why most people don’t even try, until after they’ve hit rock bottom.

Hopefully, this break-up is the rock-bottom moment that inspires you to reach the top!

You got this.

