‘Pushout’ Author Monique Morris on What’s Driving the Criminalization of Black Girls in America

By Douglas Wood

Black girls make up only 16 percent of female students but more than one-third of all girls with a school-related arrest. Compared with their white counterparts, black girls disproportionately face corporal punishment, suspensions, expulsions, and other forms of exclusionary discipline. In her new book, Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools, author and advocate Monique Morris highlights the experiences of these girls and shows how stereotypes and stigma make black female students vulnerable to misunderstandings and mistreatment.

I recently spoke to Morris about her book, why female students of color are pushed out of schools and into unstable and often unsafe futures, and what we can do to break the cycle of marginalization and criminalization. Below are highlights from that conversation.

Girls of color face disproportionate punishment

Data show that black girls are overrepresented across the entire discipline spectrum—meaning that they are much more likely to be punished, suspended, or expelled from school than their white classmates. This doesn’t mean they are the only girls getting in trouble, just that they are disproportionately punished for it.

On YouTube, vivid examples of unnecessary force and discipline abound—including footage of Shakara, a 16-year-old in South Carolina who was pummeled to the ground and dragged out of class by a “school resource officer” for using her cell phone in class. This type of forceful punishment has devastating effects on the academic, social, and emotional well-being of the girls being punished, as well as on their peers who witness these minor infractions being met with excess force.