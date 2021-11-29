Emerging Tech That Could Prevent Distracted Driving: Five Solutions

—

Emerging technological apps and software have the inherent ability to reduce distracted driving, which ranks as the top cause of vehicle accidents. According to statistics, distracted driving played a major role in 8.5% of accidents in 2019. In addition, an amazing 42% of high school students admitted to texting or emailing while driving.

Distracted driving causes terrible damages, injuries, and death. After being involved in a vehicular accident, it’s important to know how to handle it. Contacting an experienced car crash lawyer in Gulfport ranks as your top priority for understanding what you face. The issues of liability and fault are tricky, to say the least, and can become even trickier if you try to negotiate with the insurance companies yourself.

But let’s hope we all steer to a brighter future, where technology puts a stop to distracted driving and its terrifying consequences.

Five Technological Solutions to Reduce Distracted Driving

Almost 3,000 people lose their lives each year because of distracted driving. The causes of distracted driving often involve using electronic devices and apps. But, on the other hand, that same rich tech field also might furnish the solutions to prevent and even eliminate distracted driving accidents. Some of the most promising technologies for reducing instances of distracted driving include the following.

1. Cell Phone Blocking Technology

Cell phone use is the leading cause of distracted driving, so it’s appropriate to start the list of technologies designed to reduce distracted driving with cell phone blocking technology.

It could help drivers stay focused on the road instead of texting and accepting calls. Cell phone blocking apps and devices specialize in blocking unwanted interruptions. Even though it’s common to accept incoming calls, most people don’t want to risk their lives to do so.

Blocking technology also includes other valuable features like tracking vehicle speed, issuing warnings when drivers get distracted, blocking audio sounds, and sending emails to worried parents about their children’s choices to text or talk. Yet, ironically, about 82% of drivers feel added pressure to answer their phone calls from family members, who might be calling to warn them about the dangers of driving distraction.

2. Stopping Ignition

Some apps and devices are capable of preventing or delaying ignition when phones are actively being used. For example, the Ford Motor Company has installed McKey technology in six million Ford and Lincoln vehicles that require locking the phone in a dock before you can start the car. Then, after starting the car fully focused, drivers can access their phones with Bluetooth hands-free technology. McKey blocks incoming calls and tech messages unless they’re transferred to hands-free operation.

3. Using Groove by Katasi

Groove by Katasi is a small module that plugs into your vehicle’s cigarette lighter connection. The device stores information about drivers and their mobile phone providers whom it immediately contacts to “tell” them to hold all incoming calls, texts, and social media updates. The versatile plug also prevents you from sending messages, leaving access to your music and navigation apps. All messaging is restored instantly after turning off the engine, and missed calls and texts are immediately displayed.

4. Six Teenagers Design a Worthy Entrepreneurial Solution

Six New Hampshire teenagers designed an app that attaches to the steering wheel and monitors hand positions on the wheel. It helps to ensure that drivers maintain the proper hand position at the 10:00 and 2:00 positions on the steering wheel.

5. One Tap

One Tap is a safety feature that goes beyond just disabling incoming calls and texts. The app blocks incoming texts and calls and informs callers that you’re currently behind the wheel. The app also tracks safe driving practices such as how long you’ve driven without any distractions, how fast you’re driving, and how often you ignore a yellow traffic light. Parents can also get reports on their children’s driving practices. The app also displays a map of significant GPS coordinates.

Attacking the Root of Distracted Driving

Experts warn that no technology can prevent distracted driving because the apps don’t address the underlying problem of the driver’s susceptibility to distraction. Texting might be ancient history within a few years when 3-D holographic images replace the technology. The real problem is that younger drivers often take unjustified risks. Drivers need to learn what is acceptable when driving because accidents can happen within the blink of an eye.

