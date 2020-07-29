The Benefits Of Selling Your Phone On Gizmogo

—

If you have done any research into the matter, you already know that buyback platforms are perhaps the best way to sell your old phone.

Buyback platforms offer all the combined advantages offered by other platforms such as online marketplaces and trade-in programs. Some examples include, effortless process and high payouts.

At the same time, they protect sellers from all the downsides of selling on other platforms like the low payouts and restricted payment methods of trade-in programs and the hassles of dealing with prospective buyers present on online marketplaces.

However, all of this is only true when you choose the right buyback platform. This is because the payment terms and offers can vary among different platforms.

In this article, we will be listing out the advantages of selling your phone on Gizmogo, the newest and most dependable buyback platform in the online space.

Without further delay, let us begin:

High Payouts

The main reason anybody compares different platforms while selling their used phone is to find one that is ready to pay the highest price.

At Gizmogo, when you sell us your phone, we strive to give you the highest possible value for it. This doesn’t simply mean providing you with a great quote.

If, after accepting the quote, you send us your device and we find that it is in better condition than you described, we will provide you with an updated, higher price for your phone.

If, on the other hand, your phone’s condition doesn’t match your description, we will notify you about the same and share a revised quote. In case you aren’t happy with the revised quote, you can have your phone back without paying a single penny.

Instant Payments

Most buyback platforms promise ‘instant’ payments but release payments at least 48 hours after receiving your device.

At Gizmogo, we take the promise of instant payments very seriously. In the spirit of the same, we release payments within 24 hours from receiving your device.

We can say with confidence that this is the shortest payout cycle you can find in the industry. The best part is, you can choose from a variety of payment methods including (but not limited to) Paypal, direct bank transfer, or in the form of an Amazon Gift Card.

No Shipping Charges

Another unique advantage of selling your phone on Gizmogo is that you don’t have to pay a cent for shipping.

While this may seem like a standard feature, you will not find it in any other leading buyback platform. Most other platforms, including trade in programs, expect sellers to bear the cost of shipping the used device to them.

Environmental Responsibility

This one is for those who are looking to sell off their non-functioning devices.

Yes, you read that right, you can sell your defunct devices to Gizmogo instead of throwing them away. While the payout is not life-changing, it is better than getting nothing.

Moreover, when you sell your old phone to Gizmogo, you are helping the environment. Your phone, which would otherwise rot in a landfill for several years to come, will be properly recycled by Gizmogo to help you reduce your carbon footprint.

Defunct electronics make up a significant part of the human waste that is hurting the environment and we are doing our part to reduce the negative impact of electronic waste on the environment.

Conclusion

These were just some of the benefits of selling your old phone on Gizmogo. There are several others that you can find out about when you sell us your phone!

—

This content is sponsored by Hubert Dwight.

Photo: Shutterstock