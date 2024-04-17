Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / All Things Geek / NEW U.S. TRAILER & POSTER / Opening in U.S. Theaters April 26 – DANCING VILLAGE: The Curse Begins (Lionsgate)

NEW U.S. TRAILER & POSTER / Opening in U.S. Theaters April 26 – DANCING VILLAGE: The Curse Begins (Lionsgate)

DANCING VILLAGE: THE CURSE BEGINS  is a prequel to KKN DI DESA PENARI, which was the highest grossing Indonesian film in history when it was released in 2022.

by Leave a Comment

 

 

 


DANCING VILLAGE: THE CURSE BEGINS  is a prequel to KKN DI DESA PENARI, which was the highest grossing Indonesian film in history when it was released in 2022.

(L-R)
Claresta Taufan Kusumarina and Maudy Effrosina
in DANCING
VILLAGE: THE CURSE BEGINS

 

This new film is the first film made for IMAX movie ever produced in Southeast Asia and in 2024, it will be one of only five films made for IMAX productions worldwide. Producer Manoj Punjabi is Indonesia’s most successful film and TV producer, and is the founder of MD Pictures, the country’s largest film company. Punjabi has produced 168 movies, including five of the biggest all-time local box office hits in Indonesia, including SEWU DINO and KKN DI DESA PENARI.

 

SYNOPSIS: 

In this horror-thriller, a shaman instructs Mila to return a mystical bracelet, the Kawaturih, to the “Dancing Village,” a remote site on the easternmost tip of Java Island. Joined by her cousin, Yuda, and his friends Jito and Arya, Mila arrives on the island only to discover that the village elder has passed away, and that the new guardian, Mbah Buyut, isn’t present.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Aulia Sarah
in DANCING VILLAGE: THE CURSE BEGINS

Various strange and eerie events occur while awaiting Mbah Buyut’s return, including Mila being visited by Badarawuhi, a mysterious, mythical being who rules the village. When she decides to return the Kawaturih without the help of Mgah Buyut, Mila threatens the village’s safety, and she must join a ritual to select the new “Dawuh,” a cursed soul forced to dance for the rest of her life.

 

POSTER- DANCING VILLAGE: THE CURSE BEGINS (Credit: Lionsgate)

I’ll have a review and interviews with Filmmaker Kimo Stamboel and Producer Manoj Punjabi in time for the theatrical release

DANCING VILLAGE: THE CURSE BEGINS
(International title: Badarawuhi Di Desa Penari

US THEATRICAL RELEASE DATE: Friday April 26, 2024 
DIRECTED BY: Kimo Stamboel
SCREENPLAY BY: Lele Laila
PRODUCER: Manoj Punjabi
STARRING: Aulia Sarah, Maudy Effrosina, Jourdy Pranata, Moh. Iqbal Sulaiman, Ardit Erwandha, Claresta Taufan, Diding Boneng, Aming Sugandhi, Dinda Kanyadewi, Pipien Putri, Maryam Supraba, Bimasena, Putri Permata, Baiq Vania Estiningtyas Sagita, Baiq Nathania Elvaretta
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Patrick Tashadian
EDITED BY: Fachrun Daud
MUSIC BY: Ricky Leonard

all art -lionsgate

 

 

 

 

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x