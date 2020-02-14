Get Daily Email
Home / All Things Geek / “What’s The Dilly?!”- The Adventures of 00DILLY : On the Role of a Crash Test Dummy and Solve Physical Puzzles in this New Game for PS4, PC, and Xbox One!

“What’s The Dilly?!”- The Adventures of 00DILLY : On the Role of a Crash Test Dummy and Solve Physical Puzzles in this New Game for PS4, PC, and Xbox One!

Toplitz Productions releases The Adventures of 00 Dilly — a humorous game of punishing physics and flying fun (PC, Xbox One, and PS4)!

by Leave a Comment

 

Recently, publisher Toplitz Productions took gamers out to the country in Farmer’s Dynasty and challenged their team management mettle with Soccer, Tactics & Glory.

Now they would like to introduce players to a zany game where a discarded crash test dummy is out to prove he has what it takes to be the best test subject there is.

The Adventures of 00 Dilly is a fun family game that catapults players through lovingly crafted levels filled with fantastically funny challenges. The titular protagonist of the game — 00 Dilly — is a discarded crash test dummy who wants to prove that he’s able to handle anything the world throws at him in his quest to be the best crash test dummy that ever did test crashes!

Players will help Dilly by repeatedly launching him into danger. Our fearless flailing friend can collect various objects while in the air, earning powers and points! If that’s not enough harm for our hero, there are foes, like Bad Bears, who do their darndest to stop Dilly from reaching his goal, while Nice Goats offer boosts to bring on the bonuses!

The Adventures of 00 Dilly is available now for purchase on consoles and Windows PC:

The high score is within reach! Put in a review request now and prepare for fanciful flights and crushing crashes!

About Toplitz Productions

Toplitz Productions is an Austrian publisher and developer with one goal – to offer consumers games that feature “Heart and Soul”.

The company is comprised of veteran game developers and executives and collaborates with multiple studios throughout the world.

Featuring a mix of sports, strategy, adventure, and simulation games, Toplitz’s titles can be found on PC and major console platforms, offering something for every type of player.

Keep up with all things related to Toplitz Productions by following the company on Twitter, Facebook, their official website, and Instagram.

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

