Hear Stories About Five Different Couples in ‘Love’

Five short stories will get told in ‘Love’

Last time on The Bold Type, Jane was having a hard time with her post surgery body. A surprise visit from her dad ended up being just what she needed. Kat was trying to find a guest for her first podcast episode, and when she realized who it needed to be she knew getting them wasn’t going to be easy. Sutton began to realize something about herself, and felt like she needed to have a difficult chat with Richard. As this episode came to a close, things went about as well as you might expect them to. Now hear five short stories in ‘Love’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought about it.

You can read the premise for ‘Love’ here:

In five short love stories, Kat, Jane, Sutton, Jacqueline, and Alex confront challenges in their various relationships, bringing newfound understanding of their partners or creating irreparable rifts between them.

Watch stories about five different couples get told in ‘Love’. See as some new relationships begin to form, while others might be coming to an end. These couples have the tough conversations, but most of the time this ends up being a good thing. A few risks are also taken, which ends up taking both people involved by surprise. As this episode comes to a close, someone reaches out to their friends with some shocking news. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Bold Type ‘Love’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.