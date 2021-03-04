Laugh and Learn at the Same Time Reading ‘Young Leonardo’

Learn all about the early days of this man in ‘Young Leonardo’

I know a little bit about Leonardo Da Vinci. They were a revolutionary person who created all kinds of amazing things. They also were a talented artist, and yet their life wasn’t always an easy one. When I heard about Young Leonardo I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Young Leonardo here:

Meet Leonardo, a curious little boy whose comical adventures examine the inner and outer workings of the world around him. As an adult, Leonardo will produce some of the world’s greatest masterpieces and usher in the Renaissance, but as a child, he’s simply precocious, brilliant, meddlesome, exasperating…and unbelievably entertaining.

I had a great time reading this book. It gave me more laughs than I expected to have thanks to the clever way it is written. To tell the early days of this man in such a fashion was smart and unlike anything I have read before. Leonardo has lots of ideas, and in these pages we see how many of them didn’t go how he hoped they would. Yet he refused to let these setbacks keep him down. As this book came to an end, a new chapter of their life is about to begin.

Young Leonardo is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.