Learn the Origins of This Fighter in ‘Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge’

Prepare for lots of bloody violence in ‘Scorpion’s Revenge’

I have played a few of the Mortal Kombat games over the years. They are quite violent, but honestly can be a ton of fun to play. Each new game adds characters to the series that always find a way to up the gruesome fights. When I heard about Scorpion’s Revenge I hoped I might get to watch it. Well now it is coming to digital. I was able to get a digital copy of this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Scorpion’s Revenge here:

Based on the worldwide hit game created by Ed Boon & John Tobias, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge spotlights the once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm – a competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens. Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles – Mortal Kombat!

I had a blast watching this movie. There was lots of bloody fights, but that is what you come to expect from this series these days. We also get to see these characters use plenty of their signature moves as they take on their opponents. While this story moves along, a few secrets come to the surface. As this tale comes to a close, it looks like this battle is far from over.

Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge is available now on Digital.