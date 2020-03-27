Some Unexpected Things Happen in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’

A big event is almost here in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Eddie was trying to uncover something from his past. Each time he tried to learn more about it, answers seemed to elude him. Regina and her mom decided to put on a baby shower for Eve, and things seemed to be going pretty well. As this episode comes to a close, Maggie tries to tell Gary something important, but seeing something changes her mind. Now a big day is almost here in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought about it.

You can read the premise for ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ here:

As Eddie and Katherine prepare to renew their vows, Eve goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital. Meanwhile, things are getting serious with Delilah and Miles. Maggie shares some shocking news with Gary, and Eddie learns more about his involvement in the mysterious lake accident.

It looks like Regina and Rome are about to be parents in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’. As Eve goes into labor, everyone joins them at the hospital for this momentous occasion. Eddie starts to get answers about what happened one night in his past, and he fears the worse. Maggie decides to finally tell Gary how she feels, and he doesn’t take the news that well. Once Eddie learns the truth, he is ready to make a bad decision. Things for Rome and Regina take a surprise turn, and Regina isn’t happy about it. As this episode comes to a close, a bad decision gets averted, but something else bad ends up happening instead. To learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

A Million Little Things airs on Thursdays at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.