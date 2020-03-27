Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Some Unexpected Things Happen in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’

Some Unexpected Things Happen in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’

The season 2 finale of this show brings with it tons of surprises and shocking truths

by Leave a Comment

til death do us part, a million little things, tv show, drama, season 2, review, abc

A big event is almost here in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Eddie was trying to uncover something from his past. Each time he tried to learn more about it, answers seemed to elude him. Regina and her mom decided to put on a baby shower for Eve, and things seemed to be going pretty well. As this episode comes to a close, Maggie tries to tell Gary something important, but seeing something changes her mind. Now a big day is almost here in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought about it.

til death do us part, a million little things, tv show, drama, season 2, review, abc

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ here:

As Eddie and Katherine prepare to renew their vows, Eve goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital. Meanwhile, things are getting serious with Delilah and Miles. Maggie shares some shocking news with Gary, and Eddie learns more about his involvement in the mysterious lake accident.

til death do us part, a million little things, tv show, drama, season 2, review, abc

(c) ABC

It looks like Regina and Rome are about to be parents in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’. As Eve goes into labor, everyone joins them at the hospital for this momentous occasion. Eddie starts to get answers about what happened one night in his past, and he fears the worse. Maggie decides to finally tell Gary how she feels, and he doesn’t take the news that well. Once Eddie learns the truth, he is ready to make a bad decision. Things for Rome and Regina take a surprise turn, and Regina isn’t happy about it. As this episode comes to a close, a bad decision gets averted, but something else bad ends up happening instead. To learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
til death do us part, a million little things, tv show, drama, season 2, review, abc

(c) ABC

A Million Little Things airs on Thursdays at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.