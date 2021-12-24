Create Fashion Brand Leads the Way for Zero-Waste Fashion Manufacturing

—

CREATE Fashion Brand LDA, the manufacturers of casualwear and streetwear for men and women, are making waves in the ethical clothing industry and have become the go-to zero waste manufacturers for a number of luxury brands.

C.F.B is a Portugal-based manufacturer founded by Margarida Goes in 1989. The company began making high-quality clothing from the best eco-responsible fabrics in Portugal and has been at the forefront of sustainable clothing technologies for the last 15 years. C.F.B were passionate about sustainability when there was little mainstream knowledge of it.

The company prides itself on being a zero-waste manufacturer. Examples of this include fabric scraps in the cutting process being used to make new fabric as recycled cotton. A circular water circuit cleans any water used of all impurities such as heavy metals, lead and cadmium. After cleaning the water, it is reused to dye the fabrics.

C.F.B high-quality clothing is incredibly proud of its family of over 110 skilled staff, continuously educating and training them to deliver high-quality products. They are dedicated to promoting an ethical work environment and have become the leading manufacturers in the industry, working with renowned international luxury brands as well as supporting new brands in their growth and being big advocates of equal opportunities.

Image source: https://imgur.com/HmMOT4B

The awareness of eco-friendly clothing and the zero-waste movement has dramatically increased over the past decade and is changing the trajectory of the fashion manufacturing industry for the better. People are finally understanding the importance of consumer safety, preserving resources and environmental protection during the life cycle of clothing production.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

C.F.B has been a major company leading this shift. They are one of the few manufacturers who meet the goal of sustainability without compromising on quality, style and finish of the clothing they produce. This has led to them building a solid reputation with the brands they work with.

Margarida Goes Santos founder of Create Fashion Brand comments:

Sustainability is a long-term investment and fashion should not cost us our planet.

Every time we dispose of something, it has to go somewhere. Combatting this one step at a time is where companies like C.F.B are paving the way for a more sustainable, bright future.

For any further information or quotes please contact the office +351 252132697 | +351 912148425 on [email protected] Portugal

To find more information:

Website: https://createfashionbrand.com/

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Photo provided by Create Fashion Brand