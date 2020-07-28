Why Men to Find Their Purpose, Now More Than Ever

You see it all the time, young men graduating from high school and stepping out into the real world.

Some go to work. Some go to college. Some go to trade school. And then most fall into the trappings we like to call the “hamster wheel” of life. Very few of us ever really find our purpose.

We go through the motions and do the things we’re told we’re supposed to do such as find a job, buy a house, get married, have kids, etc. We follow everyone’s preconceived ideas of what we’re “supposed” to do in life because “that’s what everyone does” or “that’s how life is supposed to be.”

Suddenly, we wake up one day to find that our life has had no real impact and that we have no real desire to move forward, which leads to stagnation, where we stay until we finally shed this mortal coil and pass on into whatever is after life.

What we leave behind is a pattern to be followed by our children who will then pass it down to their children and so on and so forth, perpetuating a cycle throughout generations.

Does this sound familiar to you?

Whether it’s a reflection of your own life or of someone you know, this is why it’s so important to discover our purpose. To discover our purpose is to give our lives infinite meaning. It gives us a drive to do more, to be more –- to create more impact upon our world.

In the early years of the 20th century, most men lived in very rural areas and their lives very closely resembled those of their fathers and grandfathers before them. They didn’t really have much of a purpose other than to continue on with the accepted way of life that had been shown to them.

Then, along came a man by the name of Henry Ford. His life’s purpose was to design and build a gasoline-powered automobile that was affordable to everyone. So definite was his purpose that he had designed and built not 1, but 3 of them in his home workshop before ever founding the Ford Motor Company.

It was this purpose in life that led him to become the household name that he is today. And now, more than ever, we as men need to find our purpose. The world tells us every day that we are less than those who came before us… and when we don’t have a purpose that defines our life, it’s rather easy to believe.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, when we can find our purpose and fully embrace it, we then have the power to change our lives and impact the world around us.

While it may not always bring fame and fortune, it gives us a sense of direction. It bestows upon us feelings of joy and accomplishment and satisfaction. It allows us to become part of the “bigger picture” that we like to envision ourselves in and gives us the connection that we all need.

Once we can harness the energy we waste on day to day mundane activities and channel it into a specific purpose, we become unstoppable and are able to conceive and create amazing things.

* * *

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo Credit: @smartphotocourses on Unsplash