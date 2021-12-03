5 Things You Should Never Do While Trying Your Luck on Dating Apps

As long as I support people who use dating apps to find their soulmates, I can’t help but feel frustrated when seeing them making the same mistakes over and over again.

Then they’re wondering, “why isn’t this app working for me?!”

If you ever or maybe currently make this mistake, don’t panic. That doesn’t mean you lose your chance. I’ve got friends who realized he shouldn’t have made one (or two) mistakes while trying his luck on the dating App after two years of being on it.

Hopefully, by being aware of these, you can make better decisions and finally attract the right people into your “Beeline.”

Here we go.

1. Asking for the Instagram username 5 minutes into the conversation.

You’ve probably met this type of person already. You both matched. He said “hi” and after a small talk like; “how are you doing?”, “you came from here?”

Then he said something along the lines, “what’s your Instagram username? I’d like to get to know you more.”

When I tried dating App a couple of years ago, I used to get so upset every time this happened. Like, we can get to know each other right here, right now? Duh.

The problem with this type of people is, they’d then talk about your post on social media and see if they like you “enough” to keep the conversation going. They don’t want to give some time to have a real conversation.

Instead, they jump to a conclusion already whether you’re worth their time or not. If you have the tendency to do this, just stop. Because doing this will only push people away. Who knows, one of them actually wants to genuinely connect with you.

2. Starting every conversation with “hi/hey/hello.”

I know this looks like such an insignificant thing to do. And I don’t blame you if you also think everyone else seems to do this a lot.

But starting every conversation with someone on the dating app with a “hi” speaks so much of laziness.

Let’s put it this way; you’ve been doing all those swiping right (which probably take more than 30 mins per day), then you match with someone cute. You definitely don’t want to ruin it by only saying “hi.”

The bio on their profile is there for a reason. My single friends who are active on Bumble keep saying it’s so much work to find someone to “connect with.” But practically speaking, it’s not that hard.

You just need to put 5 mins extra to go through their bio (sometimes they attach their pictures from Instagram too) and start a conversation with what you think is interesting enough to discuss.

If you see them doing Yoga, you can start by saying things like, “Hey, how’s your yoga today?”

If they like traveling and hiking, you can start by saying things along the lines, “I really like this photo you took on your last hike. Which mountain was that?”

I personally would appreciate it a lot more if people genuinely want to get to know me and not only throw a “hi” here and there wishing to get a reply back.

3. Having an aggressive/unfriendly profile bio.

I’ve had a friend here in Bali who just got through an awful divorce. Her ex-husband was from the Netherlands. And I could tell how traumatic she was with white men.

With that being said, she thought it’s okay to put “If you’re White and just want to hook up, don’t go near me!!!” on her bio. It’s not a real surprise that she didn’t get a nice response from the guys on the App.

That’s just one of the examples of many aggressive unfriendly bios. If you aren’t sure what to put in there, just leave it empty. Why? Because the words you have in your bio are actually one of the biggest factors whether people want to talk to you in the first place or not.

When you’re in the dating App, people get attracted to the first thing they see in you. It’s either your photo or your profile (bio, photos and etc.).

Sure, I’ve heard people say they are a nice person and funny in real life, but people already don’t like your aggressive bio, then there’s no way you’re going to make it to the first date.

4. Copy-pasting your intro and sending them in bulk.

Have you had people sending you a long message telling you how great you are and how much they want to know you, but then you notice they just copy-pasted it? Yeah, don’t do that.

I’ve noticed men are doing this a lot more than women. I understand trying to impress your match can be difficult sometimes, but that doesn’t mean you can just copy-paste the long draft you have in your notes to every single new match you got. This isn’t a cold-pitching email activity.

Nobody enjoys that. Not only it looks ungenuine, but also people can see your desperation in the text.

Of course, this isn’t saying that effort in crafting the draft in the first place would go to waste, but that doesn’t always convert to a good connection with somebody. Most times, people just ignore it, and I’m sure you don’t want to deal with rejection on day to day basis.

5. Asking for a “selfie” while you already can see their photos.

I never get those people who ask for a selfie while it’s clear there are ten photos from Instagram attached there already.

In their defense, it’s always, “oh, I just want to see you without makeup and get to know you more personally.” While it’s only day one, they talk to each other.

If you have the urge to do this, I recommend you to check their social media by yourself, rather than asking them for “more” selfies.

Women also complain a lot about how they get messages to send them “selfies” to some men they barely know on the dating App — only this time, selfie here means nudes. And that’s probably the most uncomfortable experience someone has to go through.

For a summary, here are the five things you should never do if you want to make the dating app works for you (not against you):

Asking for the Instagram username 5 minutes into the conversation

Starting every conversation with “hi/hey/hello.”

Having an aggressive/unfriendly profile bio

Copy-pasting your intro and sending them in bulk

Asking for a “selfie” while you already can see their photos

