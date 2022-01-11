Are Your Teeth And Self-Confidence Related?

—

We all know that the benefits of maintaining good oral health are pretty significant and consist of both health and social advantages. However, what we may not know is that the state of our oral health can have a massive impact on our self-esteem and confidence levels. Yes, the relationship between these two is uncanny, but if you want your confidence to be unchallenged, you have to start with clean teeth.

According to Kingston dentist Dr. Darbar , a good set of shining teeth guarantees a perfect smile, and a smile works wonders for your self-confidence. On the other hand, if you have an unhealthy set of teeth, it might do some damages to your confidence, and you will find it pretty challenging to smile or show off the teeth, especially in public. This article will highlight how your teeth can affect your self-confidence both positively and negatively. Read on for more information.

How Your Teeth Affects Your Self-Confidence Positively

While some people’s teeth are not as good as they would want them to be, others are lucky enough to have and retain the best sets. These people are often very confident, and it shows in the way that they act and interact. Here are some ways that good oral health affects your self-confidence.

1. Boosts your self-esteem: This is a no-brainer because people with a perfect set of teeth are often so confident to speak and express themselves in public places and events. There is a feeling of boldness that comes with having a clean and complete set of teeth, and it goes a long way to boost your self-worth significantly.

2. Makes you look happier: The best facial expression you can put on is a smile. A clean and healthy mouth smiles more, and these smiles are often priceless. Since a smile is often regarded as an expression of happiness, good oral health can portray you as a happy person because you will be free to smile more often.

3. Helps you make good first impressions: There is no denying the importance of an excellent first impression. Indeed, the first impression matters most, and as the saying goes, you don’t get a second chance at making a first impression. But a great first impression has a way of improving your self-confidence and getting you off to an excellent start. The best way to make an impression is by wearing a smile, and an excellent oral setup gives you just the best smile.

4. Improves your speech: Good oral health does not only guarantee a good appearance. But it also helps to sharpen your speech buds and help you speak as fluently as possible. It helps you avoid stuttering or mispronouncing words when you speak, thereby giving your self-confidence a significant boost.

Effects Of Bad Oral Health On Self-Confidence

Bad oral health can be a disorder from birth, or it can occur due to a series of bad oral choices and poor oral hygiene. This unhealthy oral condition can take a toll on your self-confidence, regardless of how it came about. That is why you are advised to visit a professional dentist for a quick fix as soon as you find or notice any deviation in your regular oral health. Here are some possible ways a flawed oral system can affect your self-confidence.

1. Reduced self-esteem: Again, this is as obvious as it sounds. You often find that people with broken, missing, or crooked teeth act shy when they attend public events, as the reasons are not very far-fetched. This set of people often feel embarrassed, and this activity often leads to a diminished sense of self-esteem.

2. Makes speaking difficult: In the same way that good oral health promotes good speech, poor oral health can limit the fluency of your speech. For instance, a couple or more missing teeth automatically depletes your ability to pronounce specific words correctly. Some people may also stutter when they speak, also as a result of oral health complications.

3. Creates a not-so-good impression about you: As earlier stated, your smile says a lot about you, and a good smile is a product of good oral health. Hence, you tend to smile less when you have a poor-looking oral system, and people would not be too open to associate with you when you smile less.

Conclusion

Your oral health matters a lot when it comes to building your confidence. Moreover, since your smile is one of the best confidence boosters, it is safe to say that your oral health is strongly related to your level of self-confidence. The connection between the two has been examined in this article.

