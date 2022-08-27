How To Unpack Your Move Into Your New Home

Moving is usually a very exciting time, but at the same time exhausting and even overwhelming. Do you want to streamline the process and organize yourself properly? Here are some tips for unpacking your belongings quickly and efficiently.

Clean before you start

As obvious as it may seem, the first thing you should do is clean your new house. Take advantage of the absence of furniture and boxes to vacuum the carpets or clean the floors, wash the windows and clean the bathrooms and the kitchen in depth.

So that your belongings do not interfere, arrange them on a clean surface and keep them there until you finish. This will help keep any dust or dirt you bring from your old home from spreading all over the place. If possible, we recommend that you fumigate your new home before moving in, in this way, you will ensure that there are no insect pests that, in addition to affecting your belongings, damage your health and that of your family.

Place the boxes and furniture in their rightful place

When the move arrives, immediately put the furniture and boxes in the room that corresponds to them to avoid carrying them from one room to another. Take into account that to facilitate this task, as soon as you pack them, you must mark them and label them with the name of what each one contains. Preferably, assemble the furniture from the day it arrives so that it does not get in the way and thus you have the opportunity to start organizing.

Before opening the boxes

Before unpacking, analyze the spaces in the room and decide where everything will go, for example, the distribution of the closet, the pictures, a lamp, etc., in this way you will speed up the process and avoid spending days and even months without having finished accommodating. This is also a great time to assemble any missing furniture and install electrical appliances like televisions, microwaves, or washing machines to make sure everything is installed correctly.

Unpack the urgent and then by rooms

Unfortunately, it is nearly impossible to complete the entire moving process in one day. Therefore, the first thing you should unpack are the things that are essential for your day-to-day life such as sheets, clothes, some kitchen utensils, towels, among others. If you have young children, don’t forget to unpack their favorite toys.

Arrange room by room to maintain order and motivate yourself to continue with the others. Do not open boxes that do not belong to the place you are working on, as you can confuse them and place them in a non-corresponding space. We recommend you start with the kitchen, since it is one of the rooms that you cannot do without finishing touches.

Finally, install the small decorations and accessories, such as plants, paintings, or mirrors to give your new house your personal touch. If you are going to put nails in the wall, decide the place well before nailing, so you will not damage your walls with unnecessary holes. If you still have things you don’t use, this is your last chance to throw them away or find somewhere to store them. Remember that storing unnecessary items contributes to clutter and dust buildup. When you’re done unpacking, separate the materials you used and recycle as much as you can. Remember that the entire moving process requires time and patience to achieve effective results. Do not be discouraged, you are very little away from enjoying your new home. Let’s do it!

