10 Anti-Anxiety Teas

KEY POINTS

Caffeinated teas can contribute to anxiety.

Some teas may improve sleep and reduce stress and anxiety.

The scent of some teas can be calming.

Did you know that some teas can contribute to anxiety (i.e., caffeinated teas like black tea and green tea) while other teas relieve anxiety? If you’re feeling stressed, an easy way to feel a bit more calm can be through tea. So here are the teas that science says may help you calm down:

1. Passionflower tea

Research has shown that passionflower can improve sleep1 and help people better manage anxiety.2 Passionflower can be a bit bitter, so you may want to mix it with other teas.

2. Peppermint tea

The smell of peppermint tea has been suggested to reduce depression and anxiety.3

3. Chamomile tea

Chamomile is long thought to be a soothing, calming tea. Indeed, research suggests that long-term use of chamomile can reduce anxiety symptoms.4

4. Dandelion root tea

Dandelion root tea isn’t often considered a calming tea, but if you’ve been stressed for a long time, dandelion tea may be exactly what you need. It helps cleanse the liver and increase bile production. So if your stress has been messing with your digestion or your life, try dandelion tea.

5. Ayurvedic detox tea

Another calming tea is Ayurvedic detox tea. It’s a mix of herbs that help the body detox. And when the body has fewer toxins to deal with, it can relax more easily.

6. Lavender tea

Lavender has been linked to stress reduction and calmness. But it’s important to keep in mind that lavender may have estrogenic properties.5 So if you have any signs of estrogen dominance or other hormonal issues, you might want to stay away from lavender.

7. Lemon balm tea (Melissa tea)

Lemon balm appears to be effective in reducing anxiety and depression symptoms. It appears to work by boosting GABA.6 So if you think your anxiety is related to low GABA, lemon balm tea may be a good tea for you.

8. Ashwagandha tea

Ashwagandha is an adaptogen. Adaptogens are herbs that are thought to be effective in reducing stress and anxiety. This is why Ashwagandha tea may indeed be a good tea for calmness.