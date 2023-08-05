11 Common Biases About Women You May Have to Overcome to Build Better Relationships

As much as we’d like to believe that we’re all free of biases and prejudices, the truth is that we all have them.

These biases can be subtle and unconscious, but they can still have a significant impact on our relationships with others.

In particular, biases about women can be especially prevalent and damaging.

Whether it’s assuming that women are emotional or irrational, or underestimating their capabilities in the workplace, biases can prevent us from building meaningful and equitable relationships with women.

In this article, we will explore 12 common biases about women that you may need to overcome to build better relationships with them. We’ll delve into the historical and cultural factors that have contributed to these biases, as well as the power dynamics and stereotypes that reinforce them.

As men, It’s time to challenge our assumptions and biases about women and start building better relationships that are based on respect, trust, and equality.

Join me in this conversation as we explore the biases that we all need to overcome to create a more just and equitable world where heterosexual relationships are more functional and satisfying.

1. The “Mommy Bias”

As a young man born and brought up in what can be called an overly patriarchal African society (Nigeria), I used to think that emotional labor was something that women should take care of in a relationship. I believed that the role of a man was to be the provider and protector, while the woman’s role was to take care of the emotional needs of the family or something like that.

However, this mindset caused a lot of tension and frustration in my relationships.

I found myself feeling disconnected from my partner and unable to express my emotions healthily.

The reality is that the expectation that women should do all the emotional labor in a relationship is a harmful bias that can damage relationships.

It places an unfair burden on women, for example in the context of marriage, it saddles them with the burden of single-handedly managing the household, taking care of children, and providing emotional support to their partners, often at the expense of their own well-being.

As if that’s not enough, It also prevents men from fully engaging in their emotional lives and experiencing the benefits of emotional intimacy.

Research has shown that women are often expected to take on a disproportionate amount of emotional labor in relationships, while men are socialized to suppress their emotions and not engage in emotional labor.

This gendered division of labor can lead to dissatisfaction and resentment in relationships.

However, I believe that by recognizing and challenging this bias, we can create healthier and more fulfilling partnerships.

The “mommy bias” is a common example of the societal expectation that women should be responsible for all the emotional labor in a relationship.

This bias assumes that women are naturally nurturing and maternal, and therefore should take on the majority of the caregiving responsibilities.

However, this bias is not only limiting but also harmful. It reinforces gender stereotypes and perpetuates the idea that women are not capable of or interested in other roles.

If you find yourself falling into the trap of the “mommy bias” about women in relationships, it’s important to take a step back and reflect on your actions.

Ask yourself why you are assuming that your female partner should take on all the emotional labor.

Are you perpetuating outdated gender stereotypes without even realizing it? Are you taking your partner for granted? By recognizing and challenging these biases, you can build healthier and more fulfilling relationships based on mutual respect and understanding.

2. The “Emotional” Bias

The emotional bias towards women has long been a pervasive stereotype that has led to misunderstandings and miscommunication in relationships and broader societal implications.

However, research shows that men and women experience emotions at similar rates and with similar intensity. It’s time to dispel the myth that women are more emotional than men.

As a society, we need to recognize the emotional intelligence of women and value their contributions in all aspects of life.

By dismissing or minimizing their emotions, we are perpetuating harmful stereotypes that have no basis in reality. Instead, we should be listening to women’s emotions and validating their feelings, regardless of their perceived gender.

As a seasoned relationship blogger with years of experience in helping couples build stronger and more fulfilling relationships, I challenge my fellow men to approach relationships with a more empathetic mindset.

By recognizing the emotional bias and its impact on our interactions with women, we can work towards building stronger and more fulfilling relationships.

We must acknowledge that emotions are a natural part of the human experience and that dismissing them based on gender is not only unfair but also counterproductive.

It’s time to recognize the emotional bias for what it is — a harmful stereotype that has no place in modern society.

We must challenge these biases and encourage empathy and understanding in our relationships with women. By doing so, we can build better relationships and create a more equitable and just society for all.

3. The “Likability” Bias

Have you ever noticed how women who exhibit assertive or confident behavior are often perceived as unlikeable or difficult, while men with the same traits are seen as strong and competent? Welcome to the world of the “likability” bias.

This double standard can create a Catch-22 for women in relationships. If they are too assertive or confident, they may be perceived as difficult or unlikeable, which can make it harder for them to build meaningful relationships.

On the other hand, if they are too passive or deferential, they may be seen as weak or lacking in confidence, which can also be unattractive to potential partners.

But the likability bias doesn’t just affect women’s personal lives. It can also have broader societal implications, contributing to the gender pay gap and limiting women’s career progression.

So how do we overcome this bias? First, we need to recognize and challenge our own biases and assumptions about women in relationships and the workplace. We need to value assertiveness and confidence in women just as we do in men.

Imagine being held back in your career or personal life simply because of the way people perceive you. It’s frustrating and unfair. By recognizing and challenging the likability bias, we can create a more equitable world for everyone.

Research has shown that the likability bias is a real phenomenon that affects women in particular. By acknowledging this bias and working to overcome it, we can create a more just and equitable society.

To all the men out there, it’s time to challenge our assumptions and biases about women. Let’s value assertiveness and confidence in women just as we do in men.

The more we repeat the message that women should be valued for their assertiveness and confidence, the more likely we are to create a world where this is the norm.

It’s time to stop judging women for being assertive or confident. Instead, let’s recognize these traits as important for building strong relationships and promoting gender equality.

4. The “Beauty” Bias

The pervasive beauty bias that women face is not only unfair, but it also creates a distorted view of their worth and value in relationships.

When women are judged primarily on their looks, they may feel like they have to constantly maintain a certain standard of beauty to be seen as desirable or valuable.

This can lead to feelings of anxiety, insecurity, and low self-esteem, ultimately undermining their confidence and sense of self-worth.

It’s important to recognize that behind every woman’s appearance is a person with unique qualities and talents that go beyond their physical appearance. It’s not fair to judge women solely on their looks, and doing so can be hurtful and demoralizing.

Moreover, the beauty bias can also have broader societal implications. When women are judged predominantly on their appearance, they may be passed over for job opportunities or promotions, limiting their career prospects and earning potential.

This perpetuates gender inequality and contributes to the gender pay gap, which in turn affects women’s economic independence and autonomy.

Studies have shown that women who are judged primarily on their appearance are often paid less than their male counterparts. This is a clear example of how beauty bias affects women’s economic opportunities and reinforces gender inequality.

We must recognize and challenge our own biases and assumptions about women. Instead of judging women based on their appearance, we should value their other qualities, such as intelligence, kindness, and empathy.

We must not let our biases limit women’s potential or reduce them to mere objects of desire. It’s time to recognize and value women for who they are as individuals.

It’s important to recognize that women have a lot more to offer than just their looks. By focusing on their other qualities, we can build better relationships and create a more inclusive and equitable society for all.

5. The “Sexual” Bias

While men who express their sexuality are often praised and admired, women who do the same are stigmatized and judged. This bias creates a sense of shame and guilt around female sexuality, leading women to hide or suppress this part of themselves to be accepted or respected.

Sexual bias can also lead to feelings of confusion, anxiety, and self-doubt for women who are judged for expressing their sexuality. By recognizing and challenging this bias, we can support women in feeling more confident and empowered in their sexuality.

As a society, we need to recognize that women have the right to express their sexuality just as much as men do.

To all those who judge women for expressing their sexuality, it’s time to reflect on your biases and assumptions.

The sexual bias perpetuates gender inequality and contributes to a culture of misogyny.

Let’s challenge the double standard that women face when it comes to expressing their sexuality. Instead of judging women, let’s embrace and celebrate their sexual agency and autonomy. By doing so, we can create a more inclusive and respectful society for all.

6. The “Domestic” Bias

As we’ve seen in the previous section of this post, domestic bias is a pervasive issue that affects many women in their relationships.

But why is it so important to challenge this bias and adopt a more equitable approach to household chores and childcare?

First and foremost, domestic bias can create a sense of inequality and unfairness in relationships.

When women are expected to do the majority of the work at home, they may feel like their contributions are undervalued or taken for granted. This can lead to feelings of resentment, frustration, and burnout — not exactly the ingredients for a healthy and happy relationship.

But the impact of domestic bias goes beyond just individual relationships. It can also have broader societal implications.

When women are expected to do more domestic work, they may have less time and energy to devote to their careers.

This can limit their opportunities for advancement and contribute to the gender pay gap. In turn, this perpetuates gender inequality and contributes to a culture of sexism that affects us all.

So what can we do to challenge the domestic bias and create a more equitable approach to household tasks?

It starts with recognizing and acknowledging our own biases and assumptions about gender roles.

We need to question why we expect women to do more at home, and how this expectation may be contributing to unfairness and inequality in our relationships and society more broadly.

We also need to embrace a more collaborative approach to domestic tasks.

Instead of assuming that women will do the majority of the work, we should aim to share the load more equally and communicate openly about our expectations and needs.

This can help to create a more respectful and supportive environment in which both partners are valued and appreciated for their contributions.

7. The “Independence” Bias

The independence bias is a pervasive and damaging bias that women face in many areas of their lives. In particular, women who are independent, educated, and successful are often seen as a threat to men, particularly in romantic relationships.

This bias can create a sense of insecurity and fear in men who feel threatened by strong, successful women.

But why is this bias so prevalent?

One possible interpretation is that men who hold this bias may feel like their masculinity is being challenged by women who are their equals or even their superiors in terms of education, income, and career success.

This can lead to feelings of inadequacy, resentment, and jealousy, which can be harmful to both men and women.

Moreover, the independence bias can have broader societal implications. Women who are seen as a threat to men may be subject to harassment, discrimination, or misogyny in the workplace or other areas of their lives. This can perpetuate gender inequality and contribute to a culture of sexism.

That’s why we should challenge this bias and embrace the strength and self-contained nature of independent women.

Because by valuing and respecting successful women, we can build more meaningful and fulfilling relationships based on equality and mutual respect.

8. The “Voice” Bias

As earlier hinted, the “voice” bias can have serious consequences for women’s personal and professional lives. But why does this bias exist in the first place? The answer lies in societal norms and expectations that have been shaped by historical gender roles.

For centuries, women have been expected to be submissive and less assertive than men. This has in some ways, prompted a lot of men to be more dismissive toward the opinions and ideas of women.

But the truth is, you can’t enjoy meaningful relationships with women when all you do is act and behave in ways that loudly tell women that their voices don’t matter.

That’s why it’s so important to recognize and actively work to counteract the “voice” bias. One way to do this is by encouraging men to be more open-minded and actively listen to the ideas and opinions of women.

When we create an environment where everyone’s thoughts, ideas, and even feelings are welcomed and respected, we pave the way for more satisfying and fulfilling relationships.

This is just a reminder that overcoming the “voice” bias isn’t just the responsibility of women who modern society now encourages to speak more often — because encouraging women to speak up when nobody cares to listen, even a romantic partner won’t help any matter.

Hence, men can play an important role in creating a more equitable and inclusive society by actively supporting and amplifying women’s voices. When we work together, we can create a world where everyone feels heard and valued, regardless of their gender and ultimately create better relationships.

9. The “Nice Guy” Bias

Have you ever heard the phrase “nice guys finish last”? This sentiment, I’ll refer to as the “nice guy” bias, is a harmful stereotype that assumes women are only attracted to men who treat them poorly.

This misconception creates negative gender stereotypes that can impact both men and women, leading to unhealthy relationship dynamics.

The “nice guy” bias is rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of what women want in a relationship.

Contrary to what a lot of men believe, most women are not looking for someone who will mistreat them or overlook their needs. Instead, they are often looking for someone authentic, kind, considerate, and supportive. And not a manipulative clown who’s only trying to be nice because he wants something in return.

The “nice guy” bias is a symptom of toxic masculinity, which teaches men that being aggressive and dominant is the key to attracting women while being sensitive or emotional is seen as weak or unattractive.

This creates a self-fulfilling prophecy where men who behave in toxic ways are more likely to be seen as attractive, while men who are kind and considerate are seen as less masculine and therefore less desirable.

It’s easy to see why this bias is so pervasive. Many men have experienced rejection and frustration in their romantic pursuits, and are tempted to blame their lack of success on women’s supposed attraction to “bad boys.” However, this belief is not supported by evidence.

Again, most women are not looking for someone who will mistreat them or overlook their needs.

To overcome the “nice guy” bias and subsequently lead better love lives, men need to embrace vulnerability and authenticity.

It just makes no sense to keep shut about your romantic interest while trying to use niceness to weasel your way out. Neither is it wise to hate on or accuse women of not knowing what they want when you’re only being manipulative and inauthentic, which is unattractive as f*ck.

10. The “Age” Bias

As a man who has been in the dating scene for a while, I’ve noticed a common bias against women based on their age. It’s not uncommon to hear men say things like “She’s too old for me” or “I prefer younger women” without considering the full implications of those statements.

This age bias can lead to missed opportunities for connection and love, as well as reinforce harmful stereotypes about women’s value and worth.

Regardless of their age, women have unique and valuable perspectives to offer in romantic relationships.

Younger women may bring fresh energy and enthusiasm, while older women may offer a depth of experience and wisdom. By focusing solely on age, we risk overlooking these important qualities and limiting our potential for growth and connection.

Furthermore, this age bias can impact women of different ages in different ways. Younger women may feel pressured to conform to certain expectations or be dismissed as “immature,” while older women may be seen as less desirable or “past their prime.”

These stereotypes are not only unfair but also harmful to our ability to form genuine connections based on mutual respect and understanding.

That’s why we need to recognize the value of women of all ages and respect their worth and contributions.

We can also challenge our assumptions and biases by seeking out diverse perspectives and experiences. By doing so, we may discover that our preconceptions about age and romance were unfounded and that true love knows no age limits.

The truth is that age bias is a common cultural barrier that can limit our ability to form meaningful and fulfilling romantic relationships with women of all ages. By acknowledging this bias and actively working to overcome it, we can create a more equitable and inclusive dating culture that values women for who they are, not just how old they are.

11. The “Relationship” Bias

Are you guilty of judging women based on their relationship status? You might not even realize it, but the “relationship” bias is pervasive in our society, and it can hurt women’s lives.

One way this bias manifests is in how women are often defined by their relationship status.

Single women, for example, are often seen as “desperate” or “lonely,” while divorced women and single mothers are sometimes labeled as “cougars” or “MILFs.”

These labels reduce women to their sexual appeal and suggest that their worth is tied to their relationship status.

Such objectification is not only disrespectful but can also have serious consequences. Women who are judged based on their relationship status may experience discrimination in the workplace, in social situations, and even in the dating scene. They may feel pressure to conform to societal expectations, rather than pursuing their own goals and aspirations.

Think about the women in your life who have faced such biases, and how it must have made them feel. Consider your own biases and how they might be impacting your relationships with women.

Ask yourself why a woman’s relationship status should matter in the first place. Does it really have any bearing on her skills, intelligence, or character?

Instead of labeling women based on their relationship status, we should embrace an inclusive approach that recognizes their individuality and worth. We should celebrate women for who they are, not for who they are with or for their relationship status.

—

Photo credit: Duy Pham on Unsplash