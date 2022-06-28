3 Powerful Steps Toward Confidence

Life without confidence is agony.

“Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” Helen Keller

Insecurity loves excuse-making.

You’re less than you could be when you’re afraid to make a decision.

7 signs you lack confidence:

You admire others and criticize yourself. People around you don’t take you seriously. Insignificant decisions create emotional turmoil. Compliments make you uncomfortable. Second-guessing is an artform. Challenges are enemies. You don’t expect much from yourself.

Reject overconfidence:

The incompetent lean toward overconfidence. Dunning-Kruger Effect

Those who aren’t doing the work know how the work should be done.

“Confidence doesn’t come out of nowhere. It’s a result of … hours and days and weeks and years of constant work and dedication.” Roger Staubach

Self-confidence apart from doing the work is arrogance.

3 surprising steps toward confidence:

#1. Act with imperfect certainty.

Don’t wait for perfect certainty. Information is always incomplete. Results are seldom certain.

Leadership is irrelevant when results are guaranteed.

Certainty is inconceivable when problems are complex and multiple solutions could work. Examine options. Seek input. Go with your highest point of confidence.

Act with certainty once you make a decision.

“Inaction is not only the result, but the cause, of fear. Perhaps the action you take will be successful; perhaps different action or adjustments will have to follow. But any action is better than no action at all.” Norman Vincent Peale

#2. Maintain openness.

A closed mind is arrogant.

Whisper to yourself:

“I could be wrong,” to maintain openness. “They could be right,” when others give input.

#3. Commit to apologize.

How you respond to wrong decisions is more important than always making right decisions. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Sooner or later, those who win are those who think they can.” Paul Tournier

What contributes to your confidence?

What are some reasons people lack confidence?

—

This post was previously published on Leadershipfreak.blog and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock