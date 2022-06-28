Get Daily Email
3 Powerful Steps Toward Confidence

“Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.”

by

 

Life without confidence is agony.

“Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” Helen Keller

Insecurity loves excuse-making.

You’re less than you could be when you’re afraid to make a decision.

7 signs you lack confidence:

  1. You admire others and criticize yourself.
  2. People around you don’t take you seriously.
  3. Insignificant decisions create emotional turmoil.
  4. Compliments make you uncomfortable.
  5. Second-guessing is an artform.
  6. Challenges are enemies.
  7. You don’t expect much from yourself.

 

Reject overconfidence:

The incompetent lean toward overconfidence. Dunning-Kruger Effect

Those who aren’t doing the work know how the work should be done.

“Confidence doesn’t come out of nowhere. It’s a result of … hours and days and weeks and years of constant work and dedication.” Roger Staubach

Self-confidence apart from doing the work is arrogance.

3 surprising steps toward confidence:

#1. Act with imperfect certainty.

Don’t wait for perfect certainty. Information is always incomplete. Results are seldom certain.

Leadership is irrelevant when results are guaranteed.

Certainty is inconceivable when problems are complex and multiple solutions could work. Examine options. Seek input. Go with your highest point of confidence.

Act with certainty once you make a decision.

“Inaction is not only the result, but the cause, of fear. Perhaps the action you take will be successful; perhaps different action or adjustments will have to follow. But any action is better than no action at all.” Norman Vincent Peale

#2. Maintain openness.

A closed mind is arrogant.

Whisper to yourself:

  1. “I could be wrong,” to maintain openness.
  2. “They could be right,” when others give input.

 

#3. Commit to apologize.

How you respond to wrong decisions is more important than always making right decisions.

“Sooner or later, those who win are those who think they can.” Paul Tournier

What contributes to your confidence?

What are some reasons people lack confidence?

This post was previously published on Leadershipfreak.blog and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

