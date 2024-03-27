4 Tips to Reduce Tension in Your Life

by Kelsey Schultz, Ph.D. Candidate and Tchiki Davis, M.A., Ph.D.

Tension is typically experienced in our bodies as tightness or stiffness in our muscles. This kind of tension can be quite painful and can sometimes severely restrict your ability to move. Tense muscles may be tender to the touch and feel like a chronic cramp or spasm.

Tension is a characteristic present in a variety of physical and emotional experiences. Here are a few examples of where we might observe tension:

Tension and resolution in music, film, and literature

Balance of opposing forces created in visual art

Interpersonal conflict or hostility

Experience of conflicting desires within ourselves

Tension Headaches

Neck and shoulder pain

Anticipating an emotionally impactful event

The Role of Stress

Our fears and anxieties don’t just occur in our minds, they are expressed throughout our bodies as well. When we are stressed, the branch of our nervous system called the sympathetic nervous system is activated. Activation of the sympathetic nervous system is the physiological component of our fight or flight response. That is, our sympathetic nervous system is responsible for preparing our bodies for action when we feel as though we are in danger.

​Part of this preparation is the release of a neurotransmitter, called acetylcholine, which is responsible for making our muscles contract. Thus, when we are stressed out, our bodies interpret that stress as danger and activate our sympathetic nervous system, which promotes the release of acetylcholine, and ultimately leads to the contraction of muscles, even when we don’t want it to.

Research has shown that stress-induced muscle contractions, or muscle tension, are especially prominent in the face, neck, and shoulders (Bansevicius et al., 1997; Glaros et al., 2016). You might notice this effect if you clench your jaw or raise your shoulders when you are stressed. However, stress-induced muscle tension can occur throughout your body and isn’t necessarily localized to your head, neck, and shoulders.

4 Ways to Reduce Tension

Because tension lives in our bodies, even when it’s born in our minds, the best way to reduce tension is through processes of physical relaxation. Anything that makes you feel relaxed could help, such as a walk with your dog, a conversation with a dear friend, or a cup of hot cocoa. In addition to the methods of relaxation that you know to be effective for you, there are multiple scientifically supported, non-pharmacological methods for achieving tension reduction through physical relaxation including Progressive Muscle Relaxation, yoga, heat therapy, cold therapy, and massage.

1. Reduce Tension With Progressive Muscle Relaxation

One of the most common and most scientifically supported methods of tension reduction is a practice called Progressive Muscle Relaxation (PMR). Progressive Muscle Relaxation involves the conscious tightening and releasing of muscles throughout your body. Studies have shown that even a brief Progressive Muscle Relaxation intervention can help reduce psychological stress and tension (Dolbier & Rush, 2012).

The process of Progressive Muscle Relaxation typically goes like this:

Start in a comfortable position, lying flat on your back if possible.

Focus first on your feet and contract every muscle in your feet with as much force as possible.

Hold for a few seconds, then release.

Focus next on your calves and contract your calf muscles with as much force as possible.

Hold for a few seconds, then release.

​Repeat this process for each muscle group as your focus travels from your feet to your head.

2. Reduce Tension With Yoga

Gentle exercise and stretching can also be effective treatments for muscle tension. Yoga, for example, is a great way to combine both light exercise and stretching.

3. Reduce Tension With Heat Therapy

Heat promotes increased blood flow, metabolism, and elasticity of connective tissue. Increased blood flow and metabolism are thought to help with pain relief by accelerating the breakdown of pain-inducing toxins in the muscles and the distribution of nutrients our muscles need to heal (Tepperman & Devlin, 1986). Increased elasticity improves range of motion and decreases the feeling of stiffness. It’s important to be cautious about using heat therapy if you have multiple sclerosis, poor circulation, spinal cord injuries, diabetes, and arthritis because heat can contribute to disease progression and increased inflammation or could cause burns (Malanga et al., 2015). If you are unsure whether heat therapy may be right for you, talk with your doctor.

4. Reduce Tension With Cold Therapy

While heat therapy is effective in promoting healing, cold therapy has been shown to be effective in temporary pain relief. Cold leads to a decrease in inflammation and reduces the speed at which nerve fibers from your muscles can send pain signals to your brain (Tepperman & Devlin, 1986).

​In Sum

Tension is a common experience that can range from uncomfortable to debilitating. It is important to remember that our emotions live in our bodies, so even when we manage to ease the pain of muscle tension, we are still prone to experience more episodes of tension if we don’t manage our stressors. Because tension seems to exacerbate stress, easing the physical effects of tension is an important step in managing our stress, but it isn’t the only course of action. Truly finding lasting relief requires tending to both our bodies and our minds.

—

***

—

