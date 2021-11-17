5 Signs He’s Not Worth Your Time

I’ve wasted more of my time with undeserving men than I’d like to admit.

Sometimes I wish I could go back in time and slap some sense into myself.

Since I can’t do that, I can make sure to pass along all of my hard-earned knowledge so more women avoid making the same mistakes.

Here’s how you know a man is not worth your time:

1. He insists that you drink more than you’d like to

“Come on, one more glass. You used to be more fun than this, what happened?”

If he pushes past your boundaries in an attempt to get you drunk, that’s a major red flag.

You might tell him that you’ve been trying to drink less, that you have to be up early tomorrow, or that you’re not 21 anymore and no longer think massive hangovers are cute — none of that matters to him.

He’s pushy, and he will push you to have one more beer, one more cocktail, one more shot.

He won’t take no for an answer.

A man who doesn’t respect your desire not to drink past a certain point (or at all) is wasting your time. It’s one thing to want to party and encourage you to keep up, but trust me, you’ll know when an invitation to have “just one more drink” goes overboard.

It’s one thing to politely suggest that you have another drink, it’s quite another to not shut up about how “old and boring” you are, or make you feel bad for not drinking as much as he thinks you should.

He’s demonstrating that he wants you inebriated, with your defenses lowered, and as sugestible as you can possibly be without him straigh-up drugging you.

If he can’t handle you sober, he’s not worth your time. It’s that simple.

2. He challenges you to prove him wrong (aka negging)

“You have such pretty hands. Too bad you don’t do your nails, you don’t look very feminine.”

Negging is the art of the back-handed compliment. It’s the art of making you crave a genuine compliment that’s not accompanied by an “if” or a “but”.

Negging is designed to make you want to prove someone wrong.

If the compliment challenges your femininity, your sexuality, your supposed prudishness, it’s a neg. It’s designed to make you want to challenge whatever assumption it makes about you, usually by doing whatever the negger expects you to do.

When a man negs you instead of genuinely compliment you, he’s showing his manipulative side. He’s showing he doesn’t think he’s good enough for you, and that he’s afraid you’re more than he can handle unless he takes you down a notch.

The man who negs is wasting your time because he doesn’t see you as an equal, he sees you as an object to me manipulated, used and discarted.

3. He uses you as an Instagram prop

“Hold your hand right there,” he says, carefully positioning your ring-adorned fingers and manicured nails around your drink.

He’s taking a picture to post in an IG story, obviously trying to show that he is out at a bar in the company of a woman without showing her (in this case, your) face.

He does this kind of things every time you go out, and to make matters worse, he won’t even hide how avidly he keeps tabs on who’s viewing his IG stories as soon as they go live.

He isn’t dating you, he’s using you as a prop to make some other woman (or women) jealous.

And he’s quite obviously wasting your time, since he has no interest in you as a person.

4. He only makes last-minute plans

The text comes at 9:30 pm on a Saturday: “let’s go out for a drink.”

You let him know you already have plans, but perhaps he’ll let you know more in advance next time.

But next time is no different.

It’s one thing to be spontaneous and fun, it’s quite another to feel like you’re someone’s third or fourth call of the night after all of his other plans fell through.

If he can’t prioritize you and make plans in advance, he’s not worth your time.

5. He’s not subtle about benching you

“I can’t be with you, I’m still emotionally involved with someone else,” he says, but whenever he’s feeling lonely, he calls you.

“We can never be platonic friends, there will always be something between us,” he says, but when you give him a chance to be more than a friend, he gets cold feet and backs down.

Since you’re “friends” and/or have an open relationship, he will tell you about the other women in his life. He will say he wishes you two could make it work, but there always seems to be something, or someone, in the way. But when you take some distance and start living an independent life, he will say he can’t stop thinking about you and asks you out.

He will be upset if you tell him you’re seeing someone, and even go as far as to suggest you should ditch your boyfriend to be with him, but when you’re single and calls him up for some company, he’s always busy.

He wants to have a relationship on his terms, never on yours.

This man may sometimes seem like the romantic type, the type who can’t stop thinking about you, no matter how much time passes, but he’s obviously benching you — and you know this because when he has the opportunity to woo you, he passes on it like a toddler player hot potato.

It’s pretty obvious you are his backup plan, and he’s not worth your time.

This post was previously published on Medium.

