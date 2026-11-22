Jalapeño popper scalloped potatoes layer thin Yukon Gold slices with fresh jalapeños and a garlicky cream cheese and sharp cheddar sauce, then bake until tender under a golden cheddar and Parmesan crust. A little smoked paprika in the sauce adds depth, and the natural starch from the potatoes helps thicken everything as it bakes. It’s a from-scratch side that works just as well for a holiday spread as it does on a regular weeknight.

Old School Jalapeño Popper Flavor in a Potato Side

Potatoes are one of my weekly staples, and several of my potato recipes happen to be some of the most popular on the site, like my roasted potato salad, slow cooker roasted potatoes, marry me potatoes, and stewed potatoes.

I’m no stranger to spicy food, and since going gluten-free, one thing I really miss is old school jalapeño poppers. So I set out to capture those same flavors in one potato side dish, something different that would stand out on the holiday table but still be easy enough for an everyday weeknight meal. It’s not very spicy at all. It just has a lovely jalapeño flavor, and the cheesy potatoes are so comforting. My kids love it too.

Enjoy!

~Kristen

Jalapeño Popper Scalloped Potatoes Author: Kristen Wood 388 kcal Ingredients 1x 2x 3x 4x US Customary Metric ▢ 2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes thinly sliced, about ⅛ inch thick

▢ 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

▢ 3 cloves garlic minced

▢ 1½ cups milk of choice

▢ 4 ounces cream cheese softened and cubed

▢ 1½ cups freshly shredded sharp cheddar cheese divided

▢ ¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese vegetarian/rennet-free if needed

▢ 3 fresh jalapeños thinly sliced, divided

▢ ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

▢ ½ teaspoon fine sea salt

▢ ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

▢ 2 green onions thinly sliced, for garnish (optional) Method Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease an 8-inch square or 2-quart baking dish. Wash the potatoes and slice them into even, ⅛-inch-thick rounds using a mandoline or sharp knife. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the garlic and cook for about 30 seconds, until fragrant. Pour in the milk and warm gently without boiling. Reduce the heat to low. Whisk in the cream cheese until smooth, then stir in 1 cup of the cheddar, the smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper. Stir until melted and creamy. Remove from the heat. Arrange one-third of the sliced potatoes in the prepared baking dish, overlapping slightly. Scatter one-third of the jalapeño slices over the potatoes and spoon over one-third of the cheese sauce. Repeat twice, finishing with the remaining sauce. Reserve a few jalapeño slices for the topping. Cover the baking dish tightly with foil and bake for 45–55 minutes, or until the potatoes are nearly fork-tender. Remove the foil and sprinkle the remaining ½ cup cheddar and the Parmesan evenly over the top. Arrange the reserved jalapeño slices over the cheese. Return to the oven, uncovered, and bake for another 15–20 minutes, until the potatoes are completely tender and the cheese is melted, bubbling, and golden brown. Allow the casserole to rest for 10–15 minutes before serving. Garnish with sliced green onions, if desired. Enjoy!

A Few Ingredients Worth a Closer Look

Yukon Gold potatoes: Their thin skins mean you can skip peeling, and they hold their shape in thin layers without turning to mush the way russets sometimes can.

Parmesan: If vegetarian, choose a rennet-free parmesan cheese.

Jalapeños: Heat varies a lot from pepper to pepper. Taste a small sliver before you slice them all so you know what you’re working with.

How Spicy Are These Potatoes?

Mild. Baking softens the jalapeños, so you get more of their bright, green pepper flavor than heat, and the cream cheese and cheddar mellow things even further. If you want more of a kick, leave the seeds and ribs in your jalapeños. If you want it even milder, scrape them out before slicing.

How the Layers Come Together

The sauce takes just a few minutes on the stovetop: butter and garlic, then warm milk, then cream cheese, cheddar, and smoked paprika whisked in over low heat. From there, you layer potatoes, jalapeños, and sauce in thirds, bake covered until the potatoes are nearly tender, then uncover and finish with more cheddar, Parmesan, and jalapeño slices until the top is bubbling and golden. Easy peasy!

Keeping the Sauce Silky and the Potatoes Tender If the sauce looks grainy or oily: the heat was likely too high. Keep the milk below a simmer and the burner on low once the cheese goes in, since boiling dairy and overheated cheese both cause the sauce to split.

the heat was likely too high. Keep the milk below a simmer and the burner on low once the cheese goes in, since boiling dairy and overheated cheese both cause the sauce to split. If the cream cheese won’t smooth out: it was probably still cold. Let it sit at room temperature until soft, cube it small, and keep whisking before you add the cheddar.

it was probably still cold. Let it sit at room temperature until soft, cube it small, and keep whisking before you add the cheddar. If some slices are crunchy and others are mushy: the slices weren’t even. A mandoline makes consistent ⅛-inch rounds much easier, and before you remove the foil, slide a knife into the center of the dish (not the edges) to check doneness.

the slices weren’t even. A mandoline makes consistent ⅛-inch rounds much easier, and before you remove the foil, slide a knife into the center of the dish (not the edges) to check doneness. If the casserole seems runny when you cut it: give it the full rest time. The sauce keeps thickening as it cools slightly, and cutting in right out of the oven is the main reason scalloped potatoes look loose on the plate.

Where These Potatoes Fit on the Table Serve alongside your holiday main as the side everyone goes back for.

Pair with a crisp green salad and a bright vinaigrette to balance all that cheese.

Add a drizzle of my fermented honey jalapeño hot sauce at the table if you want extra heat.

Round out a weeknight dinner with roasted green beans or Brussels sprouts.

Reheat leftovers in the oven and enjoy with eggs for a hearty breakfast

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Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

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Photo credit: Kristen Wood