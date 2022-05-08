7 Habits That Turn Your Brain Into a Fast Learning Machine

If you want to improve your mental intelligence, you need to be able to take in lots of information and retain it.

It would help if you also learned quickly how to use your information. And when there is new information, your brain needs a way of incorporating this into your existing knowledge.

The best and most efficient way of doing this is to organize your thoughts and organize them so that you can access them quickly.

So in this blog post, we will talk about the 7 habits that will turn your brain into a fast learning machine.

1. Take notes when you read a book or anything.

Taking notes when you read is an important habit. It will help you remember better, help you identify the critical points that the author wants to make, and help your thinking skills.

You can speed up learning and improve your memory by writing out notes when you are reading and highlighting essential passages in books and magazines.

And you can also try writing out your notes at the end of each day.

This is important for several reasons.

Reinforces what you have learned at the end of each day, preventing it from fading from your memory. If you study daily, the material will be easier to understand and stay longer in your memory because you are subjecting it to active recall regularly. You are getting into a routine where you make time to think about and process new information. This is essential for your brain to receive and store further information in the long term.

2. Keeping a journal.

Keeping a daily journal is another essential habit that you need to develop to improve your memory and learn new information.

If you write out the things on your mind, this will help you sort out your thoughts and organize them logically. It also gives you practice in actively recalling what is on your mind. And this will help improve your memory.

You must do your journal writing at the end of the day and not right before you sleep (unless you are trying to train yourself to fall asleep while writing). You want to be awake and in a state of positive thinking.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Keep excellent company or just stay alone.

Having the right kind of friends is one of those things that your brain can find quite difficult to handle sometimes.

Having the right kind of company or staying alone is important for personal development. This will help you develop consistency, independence, and a structure of your mind and thoughts.

And you need this to develop skills such as long-term memory, memory storage (episodic memory), and creativity (creative thinking).

So choose the group that suits your personality best.

4. Take regular breaks when you learn.

Taking a break when you study is very important, especially if you are studying passively and not actively. This is because passive learning involves copying the information in your memory, and it does this by forming connections between these copies and the current information in your memory. When we copy information into our long-term memory, it can be difficult to remember the times or dates we studied a certain subject or anything else.

So you need to use breaks to allow this to happen. So you should also study actively with breaks in between.

5. Avoid multitasking

Multitasking is something that your brain does quite well, and it is also something that you have been doing since you were a child. There are many different styles of multitasking, but the kind that we are talking about here is when you are doing two or more tasks simultaneously.

This kind of multitasking is associated with short-term memory, i.e. the information in short-term memory is lost if it isn’t used within a minute or so.

So if you find yourself constantly multitasking and can’t concentrate on your study, you need to decide whether you want to change your behavior or your studying methods.

The first thing you want to do is stop multitasking and see what happens. Usually, when we try to focus on a point in a conversation or something that we are going to study, our attention wanders, leading us to do two things simultaneously.

If this happens, try to think about what is going on and why you are doing it and control yourself.

6. Get a high-quality sleep.

Getting a good night’s sleep is vital for brain function and memory. Numerous studies suggest that not getting enough sleep will take away years of your life.

You need to get 7–8 hours of sound sleep every night to maintain your memory and learning ability at the same level as someone who gets 8–9 hours of sound sleep every night. This is because memory consolidation occurs in the first few hours of sleep, and the amounts of REM sleep you get are also key to memory consolidation.

So if you are finding it hard to remember things after a long day, you might want to try getting more sleep.

But research suggests that we need 7–9 hours of sound sleep every night. The difference comes down to your age and how fast your brain learns. Your brain needs different amounts of sleep at different times in your life.

7. Positive thinking

Positive thinking is often discussed, and it is also something that appears to have a lot of evidence behind it. Many studies suggest that positive thinking helps maintain cognitive function and can even prevent age-related cognitive decline.

Yet people are still often conflicted about the use of positive thinking. Some people think it is a bit of a fad, while others think it comes down to motivation and not how your brain works.

Your beliefs and thoughts are very difficult to change, but if you want to believe in positive thinking, you will need to take action in your life.

This is because positive thinking is about making new connections and stimulating your development.

Your brain will build these connections and stimulate itself if you keep optimistic about what you do. This means that you are more likely to try new things, which will help your brain develop connections quickly.

So if you want an improved memory, you need to be positive in the things you do.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***