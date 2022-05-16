7 Signs Your Partner Is Pretending to Love You

Whether you’ve been dating for a while or just starting out, or you’re currently in a relationship, it can be difficult to tell whether or not your partner loves you. Sometimes, they might say things that make you believe they love you, but their actions may suggest otherwise.

If you’re feeling uncertain about your partner’s love for you, look at the signs below. If more than one of these signs applies to your relationship, your partner is probably pretending to love you.

“People wear masks of lies so that they look attractive, so be careful.” — Muhammad Saqib

7. Lack of Initiative

Lacking enthusiasm might indicate that your spouse is pretending to love you. If they’re not interested in taking the lead or being proactive, it could imply that they don’t care enough to make an effort.

Inactivity can also take various forms, including a lack of planning or an absence of enthusiasm for spending time with you. If your spouse appears to be uninterested in spending time with you, it might indicate that they don’t really care about you as much as they claim.

6. Overpromise & Underdeliver

One of the most common signs that your partner pretends to love you is when they constantly overpromise and underdeliver. This might manifest itself in them always promising to take you out on a date but then canceling at the last minute, or saying they’ll do something special for you but then forgetting about it entirely.

It can be hurtful and frustrating when your partner doesn’t deliver on their promises, especially if you’re always the one who has to make up for their shortcomings. If this is a constant issue in your relationship, it might be time to talk with your partner about your expectations.

5. A Sense of Future Hopelessness

If your partner regularly talks about how they don’t see a future with you, it’s one of the most apparent signs that they’re not actually in love with you. If they truly loved you, they would be able to see a future in which the two of you are together.

Additionally, if your partner can’t seem to commit to anything in the future — whether it’s making plans for next weekend or talking about what kind of relationship they want in the long term — it’s another sign that their feelings for you aren’t as strong as they pretend to be.

Needless to say, every relationship is different, and some people may take longer than others to talk about their feelings or make concrete plans. However, if your partner regularly shuts down any conversation about the future, it’s a sign that they’re not as invested in the relationship as they want you to believe.

4. Love Starts to Fizzle Out

Over time, the initial excitement and butterflies of a new relationship tend to fade away. However, if you find that your love for your partner is disappearing faster than it should, it’s likely because they’re not really in love with you.

If your partner doesn’t truly love you, they won’t care about your feelings or needs. Instead, they may be using you for their own needs or purposes. As a result, the love between you will eventually fizzle out.

In this case, try talking to your partner about your feelings. If they’re genuinely in love with you, they’ll be interested in hearing about your concerns and will work with you to address them. Nonetheless, if they don’t care about your feelings, it’ll be evident in their lack of respect or effort.

3. Cold-Heartedness

A lack of warmth in a relationship is another indication that it isn’t as loving as it appears. It’s possible that they’re faking their love for you if they never show any emotion or if they constantly put up a barrier between you.

On the other hand, a great partner will be open and honest about their feelings and want to share everything with you, both positive and negative. It’s possible that your partner doesn’t care about you if they appear distant or uninterested in what’s going on in your life.

2. Disappointment

If your partner is frequently disappointed with you, it may be a sign that they’re pretending to love you. If they’re constantly pointing out your flaws and shortcomings, or if they make comments that suggest they wish you were different in some way, it’s likely that they don’t really love you for who you are.

Of course, no one is perfect, and it’s normal for partners to point out areas where the other person could improve occasionally. However, if your partner is constantly critical of you and never seems satisfied, it’s probably not a healthy relationship.

1. Lies, Lies & More Lies

Lying is one of the most common signs that your partner is pretending to love you. If your partner is constantly lying to you, it means that they’re not being truthful about their feelings. If they can’t even be honest about minor things, it’s likely that they’re hiding something bigger from you.

Furthermore, if your partner constantly makes up excuses as to why they can’t see you or is late, it’s an indication that they’re not really interested in being with you or seeing someone else. It’s not a reasonable basis for a healthy relationship if your partner can’t be honest with you.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock