Alex Mack Had My Back

As a child of the ’90s, my love for all things Nickelodeon runs deep. While Cartoon Network and Disney Channel offered the occasional distraction, Nick occupied the majority of my time and attention. It had everything ranging from classic cartoons like Rugrats and Doug to the surreal game show Legends of the Hidden Temple (those temple guards creep me out to this day), and live-action comedies like Clarissa Explains It All.

One show stood above the rest of these programs: The Secret World of Alex Mack. For those unfamiliar with the show, do yourself a favor and check out the endearing intro on YouTube. (Warning: the theme song may bounce around in your head for the rest of the day)

Alex Mack follows the title heroine as she navigates her way through the ups and downs of adolescence with her brainiac older sister Annie, two square parents, and best friend Ray. Alex’s quest to blend in at school goes out the window on her first day of junior high after she gets doused with the chemical GC-161 by a driver at the Paradise Valley Chemical Plant. The accident results in Alex gaining several powers including morphing into a puddle, controlling items with telekinesis, and even shooting electricity from her fingertips.

Like most kids who watched Alex Mack, I often imagined myself with her superpowers and enjoyed seeing how she outsmarted the Chemical Plant’s efforts to identify and capture her. Rewatching the series as a young adult, I noticed a parallel between Alex and me — our shared desire to keep something hidden from the rest of the world.

Growing up gay in conservative Texas, I never wanted my peers to discover the one thing that made me feel completely on my own. Few kids were openly gay at school, and if they were, they endured constant harassment. I assumed if I came out my life would change drastically, and the likelihood of avoiding daily ridicule was slim. There was also the added fear of my family disowning me; I came to learn this fear wasn’t warranted years later, but it weighed on me for some time.

“I didn’t confide in a single soul about being gay.”

When I made it to high school, I realized there was a part of me that differed from my peers. It became a mission of mine to get by as unnoticed as possible. I kept my friend circle small, didn’t participate in any after-school activities, and padded my class schedule to graduate a semester early.

While I had a close group of friends throughout my teens, I didn’t confide in a single soul about being gay. In fact, it took me until a year after college before I finally told my best friend a secret I’d been harboring for almost a decade.

Part of me wishes I had access to rewatch Alex Mack during my teen years — this was back in the pre-streaming days of TV, and the show rarely appeared in reruns. Seeing Alex confide in her closest friend and sister then may have compelled me to do the same.

“She was different, but she wasn’t shamed for it by those who knew her secret.”

Although the show wasn’t always accessible, parts of it stayed with me through my younger years. When my friend’s mom recognized me at the studio where I danced, my first thought was, “I wish I could morph into a puddle like Alex and disappear.”

Despite being closeted for so long, I do think seeing Alex receive support from her best friend and older sister may have subconsciously given me comfort at a young age. She was different, but she wasn’t shamed for it by those who knew her secret.

Revisiting the series today fills me with a great sense of affection for a more innocent time in my life. As with any piece of nostalgia from your childhood, its flaws are easy to spot. The CGI looks outdated, the acting can be stilted at times, and the storylines follow a very defined formula. But there’s no denying the show’s charm remains intact, not to mention Larissa Oleynik (who went on to star in 10 Things I Hate About You) is absolutely adorable as Alex. No ’90s teen idol rocked overalls and a backward baseball cap better than her.

Isn’t she the cutest?! (Image Credit: throwbackkingdom.com)

While I won’t go so far as to claim being gay is a superpower, I will say being out has made my life a whole lot more fabulous. Once I finally allowed people into my secret world, I was better for it. In the words of Alex Mack herself, “I guess I’m not so average anymore.”

