An Insecure Partner Always Ruins a Good Relationship

If you had met me five years ago, you wouldn’t believe how insecure I was. I’ve ruined many good relationships along the way but learned some important lessons.

That cliche quote, “you can’t love someone else when you still hate yourself.” is so damn true, and it took me a while to realize it.

Of course, everyone has insecurities. Nobody is perfect. But for some (including the old version of me), let those insecurities control their life.

When it comes to dating, having too much of them will only push your partner away.

As Marcia Reynolds, PsyD ever said in her article:

“Insecurity could hurt your future because you don’t have the courage to take risks until a crisis forces you to take a different path. Your fears could blind you to trends and the ever-evolving big picture.”

Too much jealousy can ruin a good relationship

One of the examples of insecurities comes in the form of jealousy.

I used to be a very jealous person. With the background of my cheating dad and home-broken family, it’s hard to think that a man can be truly faithful to his partner.

I had that perspective since I was a teenager, so eventually, when I started dating in my early twenties, I became this crazy, unstable woman who constantly worried whether my man was going to cheat on me or not.

Even on the days where I dreamt of him cheating on me, I’d freak out for the next couple of weeks and start random fights. As expected, that relationship didn’t end well, and we broke up.

My trust issue had taken over my relationship, and I suffered emotionally.

So if you feel like your jealousy is out of control now, I highly suggest you take a step back. When we feel jealous, we put all of our attention on our partner. Our mind is on the “anticipation” mode — which isn’t always a good thing because you wouldn’t have room to relax and be happy in the relationship.

That’s why it’s important to redirect your focus to something else. If needed, ask yourself deeper questions about why do you feel jealous. Before you “confront” your partner, it’s better to understand the reason behind it all.

I’m definitely more aware when those jealousy feelings come now. I’ve learned not to react to it right away and instead have a quick “meeting” with myself. Most times, it’s just my insecurity talking to me.

How to feel confident in a relationship

“I’m gaining weight. Does my partner still love me?”

“He seems so smart while I can’t even do basic math.”

“He’s so good-looking. There must be other prettier girls out there who want him.”

If you’ve had one of those feelings, don’t worry ’cause you aren’t alone. And though you have all the right to feel them, it’s also important to pick yourself up.

You don’t have to depend on your partner to boost your confidence or give you constant compliments that you’re good enough. Because it only works temporarily. The last lasting effect you could have is when you do it yourself.

How? Simply by improving those areas in your life that you think you aren’t fully confident with.

I used to feel very insecure with my career life because I was basically just stuck, not to mention the salary was also low. Though my partner liked to give me reassurance that I’d done everything I could, I only felt good for a short amount of time, and the next day I’d be back to the old miserable me.

It made me feel like I wasn’t good enough, and maybe he deserved someone with a brighter career path. I know this sounds silly because my partner didn’t think of it as a minus. But it’s still there, and it got into my head pretty often, so it’s only logical to do something about it.

Fast forward two years later, I’ve tripled my income and love what I’m doing for a living. It boosted my confidence.

I’m sure I’m not alone in not feeling good when you’re constantly broke. Though where I grew up, women shouldn’t worry about the money because it’s men’s responsibility, I still think it’s necessary for me to earn good money and thrive in my career life.

So start small in improving those insecurities. However, you need to make sure you do all this for yourself — not solely for your partner.

The Bottom Line:

Admittedly it’s not easy to feel secure and good about yourself all the time. There are days when you don’t like what you see in the mirror — and that’s okay.

But when it comes to your love life, it’s necessary to have the ability to control your insecurities so they don’t ruin your relationship.

Here are some tips that I recommend to do when the insecurity hits you, and I’ve done all these myself:

When you feel jealous, write down all your feelings and sleep them out. Make sure you gain clarity first before having the “talk” with your partner.

When you don’t feel good about your body, avoid looking at other people who have it better than you, as this will only trigger the comparison game to happen.

When you feel like you aren’t good enough for your partner, you don’t need to ask for constant reassurance from your partner. The fact that they’re still with you and choose you every day should be enough reminder that they still love you.

