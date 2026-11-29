The most important relationship at work is with your boss.

You can’t defeat a toxic boss with resistance.

How to Manage a Toxic Boss

#1. Don’t turn your boss into an enemy.

Contempt multiplies toxicity. Don’t poke the bear. Build a bridge where you can.

Focus on their strengths even when their weaknesses drive you nuts.

#2. Turn resentment into initiative.

You resent the boss’s heavy-handed approach. Don’t pull away. Over-communicate. Send unrequested updates.

Here’s where we are.

Here’s what’s happening next.

Here’s the issue I’m watching.

I’ll update you again Friday.

Silence invites interference.

#3. Lighten their load.

Pressure sets a toxic boss on fire.

Ask:

What could I take off your plate?

How could I make life easier for you?

Don’t add to troubles. Subtract them.

#4. Adapt to their style.

If they hate details, get to the point. Give the bottom line.

If they’re disorganized, create plans they can use.

If your boss is lazy, get things done anyway. Don’t wait for them.

A Final Encouragement

Don’t try to fix a toxic boss. Don’t complain to HR unless they’re violating policy, doing something unethical or illegal.

Manage yourself.

You thrive in life when you thrive under less-than-ideal circumstances.

You can’t choose your boss. You can choose who you become.

What does managing up mean to you?

Jerk-Holes are Better than Sugar Peeps – Leadership Freak

Read: How to Lead When Your Boss Can’t (or Won’t) by John Maxwell

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Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

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