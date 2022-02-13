An Open Letter to Hollywood [Video]

Our #ChangeHollywood Writers’ Room Database will help Hollywood leaders find the experts needed to inform authentic and anti-racist portrayals of Black people and communities.
Each expert is committed to racial equity and we have made every effort to ensure that these experts are capable of making a highly valuable contribution to the writers’ room. Interested in learning more about this initiative and our commitment to racial equity on and off-screen? Visit our database at changeindustries.org/changehollywood
as an activist organization color of
change saw a real problem in the
industry we saw that for lots of
productions the only people who were
being
consulted were people who are really
actually doing harm in black communities
instead of people with the direct
experience of how to keep our community
safe take one marker
the writer’s room database was
envisioned as a way to offset that
imbalance to really make sure that
there’s a range of people being
consulted so we have a range of
important storytelling my name is sunil
nair i’m a tv writer and producer it’s
so easy to accidentally be a part of the
problem i’ve seen the results on the
shows like revenge in csi miami that i
did where i
i have trouble seeing some of that
content now because it’s really
it’s fed into the problems of the
narratives that tv tells all too often
and that we’re still looking to break so
that shows you the problem that there is
the entertainment
took precedence
over
the people who are creating the
entertainment there’s responsibility to
both get the stories right but then also
to get right the people who are helping
you tell all those stories we’re working
with you my name is cheryl dorsey i’m a
retired 20-year veteran of the los
angeles police department my name is
josie duffy rice i am a writer who
focuses on the criminal justice system
my name is dr ruth arumala and i am a
board certified ob gyn i am an expert in
women’s health wellness and beauty when
we bring writer’s room consultants into
a writer’s room we really can see a 360
change in a story line they’ll maybe
point out inconsistencies
in how people are represented they might
point out stereotypes they could even
point out ways that the story is
misrepresenting a community it can
change the whole story arc or it can
change something small it’s critical to
realize we don’t know the stories of all
the people that we’re trying to tell and
to really reach out to those whose
narratives are compelling and who are
also telling us the stories in ways that
you’re not seeing on tv because you know
i’ve been for many years a part of the
problem got a chance to work on the red
line which is where i first worked with
color of change because it was a show
about the shooting of a of a gay black
doctor in chicago by a white cop and
sort of the aftermath for all of the
people involved in that shooting and so
we all when we started the show and we
reached out to organizations we reached
out to human beings we reached out to
victims of police violence to just
see if they were willing to share their
stories with us so that we could make
sure we were both being responsible and
legitimate to the people whose stories
we were representing on screen i started
doing this work six or seven years ago i
recently was a staff writer on a show
called the premise and my episode is
about the criminal justice system from
movies to podcasts to other kind of
creative productions that are made by
people who maybe don’t spend all their
time in the criminal justice system like
i do they’ll often bring me in and ask
me to
kind of give them guidance about how
they can more accurately portray what
actually happens in the criminal justice
system versus what you usually see on tv
i spent 20 years on the los angeles
police department being a black woman
and a mother
of four black men uniquely positions me
to have a very different perspective on
law enforcement work i would hope that
having subject matter experts would
somehow create an environment that is
more conducive to black folks surviving
police encounters black folks being able
to engage in a respectful and healthy
way where at the end of that encounter
everybody gets to go home safely
having someone like me who’s an expert
that can bridge that gap from the story
that you want to tell to the story that
you should be telling is very very
powerful i am a black woman i take care
of black women i take care of all women
but particularly i take care of black
women and that can give us steps towards
reducing health disparities that is so
important because part of reducing
health disparities is improving health
literacy and we can improve health
literacy by telling accurate stories
this is the first database that really
includes vetted individuals who you know
will be able to work with your team it’s
also the first list that’s really
focused on racial justice and making
sure that there is a diverse set of
experts consulting with you on any story
line that includes black people
i think what color of change has done
with the database is really remarkable
and incredibly necessary because the
other barrier for people who want to
tell the right stories is how do i find
the people who can tell these stories i
think it’s a resource that is a gift to
both
my work and also much more frankly to
hollywood and really gives an
opportunity
to
open up access to
two directors two writers to make sure
that they’re really telling better
stories if you work in hollywood and
you’ve ever said black lives matter if
you’ve ever put up a post about a
movement for racial justice
you’ve put your values sort of out there
in words now it’s really time to put
action behind those words writer’s room
database allows you to start building
stories that are more racially just that
align with your stated values and that’s
really what we want to see we can’t just
talk we have to be about action
