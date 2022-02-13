An Open Letter to Hollywood [Video]

Our #ChangeHollywood Writers’ Room Database will help Hollywood leaders find the experts needed to inform authentic and anti-racist portrayals of Black people and communities.

Each expert is committed to racial equity and we have made every effort to ensure that these experts are capable of making a highly valuable contribution to the writers’ room. Interested in learning more about this initiative and our commitment to racial equity on and off-screen? Visit our database at changeindustries.org/changehollywood

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:00

as an activist organization color of

00:02

change saw a real problem in the

00:04

industry we saw that for lots of

00:07

productions the only people who were

00:09

being

00:10

consulted were people who are really

00:12

actually doing harm in black communities

00:15

instead of people with the direct

00:16

experience of how to keep our community

00:18

safe take one marker

00:20

the writer’s room database was

00:23

envisioned as a way to offset that

00:25

imbalance to really make sure that

00:27

there’s a range of people being

00:29

consulted so we have a range of

00:31

important storytelling my name is sunil

00:33

nair i’m a tv writer and producer it’s

00:35

so easy to accidentally be a part of the

00:37

problem i’ve seen the results on the

00:39

shows like revenge in csi miami that i

00:41

did where i

00:42

i have trouble seeing some of that

00:43

content now because it’s really

00:46

it’s fed into the problems of the

00:47

narratives that tv tells all too often

00:49

and that we’re still looking to break so

00:51

that shows you the problem that there is

00:52

the entertainment

00:54

took precedence

00:55

over

00:56

the people who are creating the

00:58

entertainment there’s responsibility to

00:59

both get the stories right but then also

01:01

to get right the people who are helping

01:03

you tell all those stories we’re working

01:04

with you my name is cheryl dorsey i’m a

01:06

retired 20-year veteran of the los

01:08

angeles police department my name is

01:10

josie duffy rice i am a writer who

01:12

focuses on the criminal justice system

01:14

my name is dr ruth arumala and i am a

01:16

board certified ob gyn i am an expert in

01:19

women’s health wellness and beauty when

01:21

we bring writer’s room consultants into

01:23

a writer’s room we really can see a 360

01:26

change in a story line they’ll maybe

01:29

point out inconsistencies

01:31

in how people are represented they might

01:33

point out stereotypes they could even

01:35

point out ways that the story is

01:37

misrepresenting a community it can

01:39

change the whole story arc or it can

01:41

change something small it’s critical to

01:42

realize we don’t know the stories of all

01:44

the people that we’re trying to tell and

01:46

to really reach out to those whose

01:48

narratives are compelling and who are

01:49

also telling us the stories in ways that

01:52

you’re not seeing on tv because you know

01:53

i’ve been for many years a part of the

01:55

problem got a chance to work on the red

01:57

line which is where i first worked with

01:58

color of change because it was a show

02:00

about the shooting of a of a gay black

02:03

doctor in chicago by a white cop and

02:05

sort of the aftermath for all of the

02:06

people involved in that shooting and so

02:08

we all when we started the show and we

02:10

reached out to organizations we reached

02:11

out to human beings we reached out to

02:13

victims of police violence to just

02:15

see if they were willing to share their

02:16

stories with us so that we could make

02:18

sure we were both being responsible and

02:20

legitimate to the people whose stories

02:22

we were representing on screen i started

02:24

doing this work six or seven years ago i

02:26

recently was a staff writer on a show

02:28

called the premise and my episode is

02:30

about the criminal justice system from

02:32

movies to podcasts to other kind of

02:36

creative productions that are made by

02:37

people who maybe don’t spend all their

02:39

time in the criminal justice system like

02:40

i do they’ll often bring me in and ask

02:43

me to

02:45

kind of give them guidance about how

02:47

they can more accurately portray what

02:48

actually happens in the criminal justice

02:50

system versus what you usually see on tv

02:52

i spent 20 years on the los angeles

02:54

police department being a black woman

02:57

and a mother

02:58

of four black men uniquely positions me

03:01

to have a very different perspective on

03:04

law enforcement work i would hope that

03:07

having subject matter experts would

03:10

somehow create an environment that is

03:12

more conducive to black folks surviving

03:15

police encounters black folks being able

03:17

to engage in a respectful and healthy

03:20

way where at the end of that encounter

03:22

everybody gets to go home safely

03:24

having someone like me who’s an expert

03:27

that can bridge that gap from the story

03:30

that you want to tell to the story that

03:33

you should be telling is very very

03:35

powerful i am a black woman i take care

03:38

of black women i take care of all women

03:40

but particularly i take care of black

03:42

women and that can give us steps towards

03:45

reducing health disparities that is so

03:48

important because part of reducing

03:50

health disparities is improving health

03:53

literacy and we can improve health

03:55

literacy by telling accurate stories

03:57

this is the first database that really

03:59

includes vetted individuals who you know

04:02

will be able to work with your team it’s

04:04

also the first list that’s really

04:05

focused on racial justice and making

04:07

sure that there is a diverse set of

04:10

experts consulting with you on any story

04:13

line that includes black people

04:16

i think what color of change has done

04:17

with the database is really remarkable

04:18

and incredibly necessary because the

04:20

other barrier for people who want to

04:22

tell the right stories is how do i find

04:25

the people who can tell these stories i

04:26

think it’s a resource that is a gift to

04:29

both

04:30

my work and also much more frankly to

04:33

hollywood and really gives an

04:36

opportunity

04:37

to

04:38

open up access to

04:41

two directors two writers to make sure

04:44

that they’re really telling better

04:45

stories if you work in hollywood and

04:48

you’ve ever said black lives matter if

04:50

you’ve ever put up a post about a

04:52

movement for racial justice

04:54

you’ve put your values sort of out there

04:56

in words now it’s really time to put

04:58

action behind those words writer’s room

05:01

database allows you to start building

05:03

stories that are more racially just that

05:05

align with your stated values and that’s

05:07

really what we want to see we can’t just

05:09

talk we have to be about action

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock