We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

An Open Letter to Hollywood [Video]

An Open Letter to Hollywood [Video]

Experts needed to inform authentic and anti-racist portrayals of black people and communities.

Our #ChangeHollywood Writers’ Room Database will help Hollywood leaders find the experts needed to inform authentic and anti-racist portrayals of Black people and communities.

Each expert is committed to racial equity and we have made every effort to ensure that these experts are capable of making a highly valuable contribution to the writers’ room. Interested in learning more about this initiative and our commitment to racial equity on and off-screen? Visit our database at changeindustries.org/changehollywood

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:00
as an activist organization color of
00:02
change saw a real problem in the
00:04
industry we saw that for lots of
00:07
productions the only people who were
00:09
being
00:10
consulted were people who are really
00:12
actually doing harm in black communities
00:15
instead of people with the direct
00:16
experience of how to keep our community
00:18
safe take one marker
00:20
the writer’s room database was
00:23
envisioned as a way to offset that
00:25
imbalance to really make sure that
00:27
there’s a range of people being
00:29
consulted so we have a range of
00:31
important storytelling my name is sunil
00:33
nair i’m a tv writer and producer it’s
00:35
so easy to accidentally be a part of the
00:37
problem i’ve seen the results on the
00:39
shows like revenge in csi miami that i
00:41
did where i
00:42
i have trouble seeing some of that
00:43
content now because it’s really
00:46
it’s fed into the problems of the
00:47
narratives that tv tells all too often
00:49
and that we’re still looking to break so
00:51
that shows you the problem that there is
00:52
the entertainment
00:54
took precedence
00:55
over
00:56
the people who are creating the
00:58
entertainment there’s responsibility to
00:59
both get the stories right but then also
01:01
to get right the people who are helping
01:03
you tell all those stories we’re working
01:04
with you my name is cheryl dorsey i’m a
01:06
retired 20-year veteran of the los
01:08
angeles police department my name is
01:10
josie duffy rice i am a writer who
01:12
focuses on the criminal justice system
01:14
my name is dr ruth arumala and i am a
01:16
board certified ob gyn i am an expert in
01:19
women’s health wellness and beauty when
01:21
we bring writer’s room consultants into
01:23
a writer’s room we really can see a 360
01:26
change in a story line they’ll maybe
01:29
point out inconsistencies
01:31
in how people are represented they might
01:33
point out stereotypes they could even
01:35
point out ways that the story is
01:37
misrepresenting a community it can
01:39
change the whole story arc or it can
01:41
change something small it’s critical to
01:42
realize we don’t know the stories of all
01:44
the people that we’re trying to tell and
01:46
to really reach out to those whose
01:48
narratives are compelling and who are
01:49
also telling us the stories in ways that
01:52
you’re not seeing on tv because you know
01:53
i’ve been for many years a part of the
01:55
problem got a chance to work on the red
01:57
line which is where i first worked with
01:58
color of change because it was a show
02:00
about the shooting of a of a gay black
02:03
doctor in chicago by a white cop and
02:05
sort of the aftermath for all of the
02:06
people involved in that shooting and so
02:08
we all when we started the show and we
02:10
reached out to organizations we reached
02:11
out to human beings we reached out to
02:13
victims of police violence to just
02:15
see if they were willing to share their
02:16
stories with us so that we could make
02:18
sure we were both being responsible and
02:20
legitimate to the people whose stories
02:22
we were representing on screen i started
02:24
doing this work six or seven years ago i
02:26
recently was a staff writer on a show
02:28
called the premise and my episode is
02:30
about the criminal justice system from
02:32
movies to podcasts to other kind of
02:36
creative productions that are made by
02:37
people who maybe don’t spend all their
02:39
time in the criminal justice system like
02:40
i do they’ll often bring me in and ask
02:43
me to
02:45
kind of give them guidance about how
02:47
they can more accurately portray what
02:48
actually happens in the criminal justice
02:50
system versus what you usually see on tv
02:52
i spent 20 years on the los angeles
02:54
police department being a black woman
02:57
and a mother
02:58
of four black men uniquely positions me
03:01
to have a very different perspective on
03:04
law enforcement work i would hope that
03:07
having subject matter experts would
03:10
somehow create an environment that is
03:12
more conducive to black folks surviving
03:15
police encounters black folks being able
03:17
to engage in a respectful and healthy
03:20
way where at the end of that encounter
03:22
everybody gets to go home safely
03:24
having someone like me who’s an expert
03:27
that can bridge that gap from the story
03:30
that you want to tell to the story that
03:33
you should be telling is very very
03:35
powerful i am a black woman i take care
03:38
of black women i take care of all women
03:40
but particularly i take care of black
03:42
women and that can give us steps towards
03:45
reducing health disparities that is so
03:48
important because part of reducing
03:50
health disparities is improving health
03:53
literacy and we can improve health
03:55
literacy by telling accurate stories
03:57
this is the first database that really
03:59
includes vetted individuals who you know
04:02
will be able to work with your team it’s
04:04
also the first list that’s really
04:05
focused on racial justice and making
04:07
sure that there is a diverse set of
04:10
experts consulting with you on any story
04:13
line that includes black people
04:16
i think what color of change has done
04:17
with the database is really remarkable
04:18
and incredibly necessary because the
04:20
other barrier for people who want to
04:22
tell the right stories is how do i find
04:25
the people who can tell these stories i
04:26
think it’s a resource that is a gift to
04:29
both
04:30
my work and also much more frankly to
04:33
hollywood and really gives an
04:36
opportunity
04:37
to
04:38
open up access to
04:41
two directors two writers to make sure
04:44
that they’re really telling better
04:45
stories if you work in hollywood and
04:48
you’ve ever said black lives matter if
04:50
you’ve ever put up a post about a
04:52
movement for racial justice
04:54
you’ve put your values sort of out there
04:56
in words now it’s really time to put
04:58
action behind those words writer’s room
05:01
database allows you to start building
05:03
stories that are more racially just that
05:05
align with your stated values and that’s
05:07
really what we want to see we can’t just
05:09
talk we have to be about action

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Color of Change

Color Of Change designs campaigns powerful enough to end practices that unfairly hold Black people back, and champion solutions that move us all forward. Until justice is real.

