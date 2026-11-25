Not the betrayals. The small, specific, genuinely strange moments nobody warns you about.
I thought I’d remember the big things — the lies, the arguments, the night that finally ended it. Instead, most mornings, I remember a voice.
Not his real voice. A different one. Softer, almost childlike, that appeared in that bathroom, elbows touching both walls, only ever in the sixty seconds right after he’d gone too far. I never heard that voice anywhere else, not once, in almost three years.
I used to think the crazy part was what he did to me. It was actually how specifically strange the doing of it was.
The Voice
You’d think an apology would sound like the rest of him — same register, same person. His didn’t. It arrived in that other voice, gentler, smaller, like a different man had briefly taken over, and it only ever showed up in that exact sixty-second window after something had gone wrong. I noticed it eventually, the way you notice a smell you can’t place, and once I noticed it, I couldn’t stop hearing it as a warning bell instead of comfort.
The Memory That Only Worked One Way
He remembered my coffee order down to the exact ratio. He remembered a stray comment I’d made in passing eight months earlier, word for word. And in the same week, he’d genuinely, completely forget an entire conversation where he’d promised something that mattered.
Do you find it strange that a memory that precise could also be that selectively broken? I did too, for a long time, until I stopped assuming it was a flaw and started noticing it was a pattern — accurate exactly where accuracy cost him nothing, blank exactly where it would have cost him everything.
A memory that specific isn’t forgetful. It’s selective, and selective isn’t an accident.
The Narration
This is the one that still makes me feel a little unhinged to describe, so I understand if it sounds unbelievable. Mid-argument, standing right there, disagreeing with him in real time, he’d start narrating me to whoever else was in the room — “she’s upset because,” delivered like a documentary voiceover, like I’d become a character in a story he was telling about himself.
You might think I’m exaggerating that. I promise you I’m not. I used to stand there, actively speaking, and watch him describe my feelings to someone else as though I weren’t the one having them.
Not a Manipulation Textbook Entry
InsightNone of this fits neatly onto a red-flag checklist. That’s exactly why it was so hard to catch in real time — the behaviors were too specific, too small, too strange to match anything I’d ever read about what abuse was supposed to look like.
Why I Couldn’t Have Caught Any of This Sooner
I used to think if I’d just paid closer attention, I would have clocked how bizarre all of this actually was, much earlier than I did. I don’t believe that anymore. Recognizing something as crazy in real time requires it to match a category you already have. None of this matched a category I had. There was no checklist item for “apologizes in a different voice” or “narrates you to strangers mid-sentence.” I wasn’t slow. I was encountering something too specific to have a name yet.
The strangeness wasn’t evidence I was losing my grip on reality. It was evidence something genuinely, verifiably strange was happening in that bathroom, over and over, and nobody had ever told me strange things could look exactly like that.
What I Know Now
I used to minimize all of this to myself — call it “difficult,” call it “complicated,” call it anything other than what it actually was, because “crazy” felt like too big a word for such small, specific moments.
It wasn’t too big a word. It was exactly the right one, and I want you to use it too, the next time you catch yourself downgrading something genuinely bizarre into something merely “complicated.” Say what it actually was. You’re not losing your grip by remembering it clearly. You never were.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: Hà Nguyễn on Unsplash