The Voice

You’d think an apology would sound like the rest of him — same register, same person. His didn’t. It arrived in that other voice, gentler, smaller, like a different man had briefly taken over, and it only ever showed up in that exact sixty-second window after something had gone wrong. I noticed it eventually, the way you notice a smell you can’t place, and once I noticed it, I couldn’t stop hearing it as a warning bell instead of comfort.

The Memory That Only Worked One Way

He remembered my coffee order down to the exact ratio. He remembered a stray comment I’d made in passing eight months earlier, word for word. And in the same week, he’d genuinely, completely forget an entire conversation where he’d promised something that mattered.

Do you find it strange that a memory that precise could also be that selectively broken? I did too, for a long time, until I stopped assuming it was a flaw and started noticing it was a pattern — accurate exactly where accuracy cost him nothing, blank exactly where it would have cost him everything.

A memory that specific isn’t forgetful. It’s selective, and selective isn’t an accident.