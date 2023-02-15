Can We Get Back to Us?

It’s become all-consuming
And all of the day
Is spent me presuming
It’s all, all going away
But to you unknown
These tears and cries
My despair has grown
But not in your eyes
As far as you know
As far as you see
It’s not re-arranged
And I am still me
But out of your sight
My mind’s just a wreck
There’s no more delight
My heart’s one big mess
Because we’re not the same
Your trust I have lost
There’s no one to blame
There’s only the cost
Of not going back
Never us being us
We once had the knack
Of friendship, no fuss
But now it’s not clear
Where do we go?
What do we fear?
Who do we owe?
The dynamics have changed
I’m walking on glass
What is my range
And how do we get past
Whatever this is
This newfound morass
And whatever it says
‘Bout a heart made of brass
Yours carries on
Oblivious of my pain
To you it’s just dawn
To me, a sad refrain
Of closeness that left
Of intimacy lost
Of what was once blessed
Of a line now crossed
Can we ever recover?
Can WE get US back?
Though you won’t be my lover
Can we get on track?
Back to our friendship
Back to our trust
No longer offended,
Back to our love.
—
This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.
***
—
Photo credit: iStock.com