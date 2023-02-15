Can We Get Back to Us?

It’s become all-consuming

And all of the day

Is spent me presuming

It’s all, all going away

But to you unknown

These tears and cries

My despair has grown

But not in your eyes

As far as you know

As far as you see

It’s not re-arranged

And I am still me

But out of your sight

My mind’s just a wreck

There’s no more delight

My heart’s one big mess

Because we’re not the same

Your trust I have lost

There’s no one to blame

There’s only the cost

Of not going back

Never us being us

We once had the knack

Of friendship, no fuss

But now it’s not clear

Where do we go?

What do we fear?

Who do we owe?

The dynamics have changed

I’m walking on glass

What is my range

And how do we get past

Whatever this is

This newfound morass

And whatever it says

‘Bout a heart made of brass

Yours carries on

Oblivious of my pain

To you it’s just dawn

To me, a sad refrain

Of closeness that left

Of intimacy lost

Of what was once blessed

Of a line now crossed

Can we ever recover?

Can WE get US back?

Though you won’t be my lover

Can we get on track?

Back to our friendship

Back to our trust

No longer offended,

Back to our love.

—

