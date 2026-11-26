By Naoki Nitta, Grist

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Doing the laundry has grown easier and more efficient over the years, yet two things have always remained the same: A washing machine needs water, and a dryer needs heat. Technology designed to clean aerospace parts reimagines the process by ditching both of those in favor of an unlikely substitute: carbon dioxide, the very gas we’re trying so hard to contain.

Under pressure, CO2 becomes a low-viscosity liquid capable of penetrating fabrics and carrying away oils and grime. When depressurized, it reverts to a gas, leaving clothes clean and dry. No wastewater. No dryer.

Beyond its novelty, the idea could clean up a resource-intensive chore. The average family runs roughly 300 loads a year, consuming thousands of gallons of water. And more than 80 percent of U.S. households own a dryer, with one study putting the annual CO2 emissions from machine drying alone at 27 million metric tons.

Long confined to industrial operations, liquid-CO2 cleaning is getting a second look from appliance giants LG and Samsung — this time for the home. Still, shrinking a technology built around bulky, high-pressure machinery to fit both a laundry room and household budget is a tall order. No less challenging is doing so without washing away the environmental gains that make waterless, dryerless laundry so enticing in the first place.

Just getting this far has taken decades. Hughes Aircraft developed the process in 1990 to remove grease and other contaminants from electronic components. Electrolux later pursued it as a safer alternative to solvent-based dry cleaning, though cost, complexity, and bulky equipment kept it from catching on.

In 2009, Colorado-based Tersus Solutions began refining the technology and has since carved out a niche cleaning outdoor apparel and equipment, as well as firefighter gear contaminated with hazardous residues. Its machines offer a glimpse of what CO2 cleaning can do and why squeezing it into a household appliance is no simple feat.

Tersus CEO Peter Whitcomb describes the machines as “futuristic front-loading washers,” though the company’s two models dwarf those found in a typical laundromat. Each occupies a roughly 10-foot cube, with the larger unit handling up to 85 pounds of laundry, or a dozen sleeping bags. Behind a thick, submarine-like hatch, a rotating drum sits inside a pressurized chamber amid a maze of pipes, pumps, and compressors.

Despite the complexity, what happens inside is relatively simple. Carbon dioxide turns from gas to liquid at 900 pounds per square inch of pressure — roughly one-third of what’s inside a full scuba tank. As it circulates, filters trap the grime, which accumulates as a thick purplish sludge for disposal. When the 45-minute cycle ends, the pressure drops and liquid returns to gas, instantly drying the load. More than 90 percent of the CO2 is recaptured for the next run; the rest escapes in a smoky wisp.

The process is particularly effective on firefighter gear, with tests showing an average of more than 95 percent removal of contaminants such as PAHs, potentially harmful compounds found in smoke and soot. Water-soluble stains from sweat and food can be trickier, said Chris Robbins, Tersus’ chief technology officer, occasionally requiring pretreatment — “think Tide pen, but for CO2” — or conventional washing.

For most loads, however, the process eliminates water and additives alike. “We’re not using detergent, we don’t use heat,” Whitcomb said. Tersus estimates its larger machines save roughly 300 gallons of water per load compared with conventional washing. There is another potential upside, as well: By eliminating wastewater and trapping shed fibers for disposal, the process could further reduce microplastic contamination from laundry.

The energy equation, however, is more complicated. A California Energy Commission demonstration with the U.S. Navy found the method used about 15 percent less energy than smaller commercial washers and dryers, yet about as much as larger industrial combinations. Tersus has found comparable performance, said Robbins. While CO2 cleaning avoids thermal drying — typically the most energy-intensive part of conventional laundry — removing impurities from the carbon dioxide for reuse requires significant power. The company is exploring more efficient ways of heating and cooling the gas, Robbins said.

As for the CO2, Tersus gets it from a nearby ethanol plant, where it’s a byproduct of fermentation. That minimizes transportation needs, although purifying and liquefying it require additional energy — further complicating the calculation of the technology’s overall carbon footprint.

Then there’s the question of scale: Could all that machinery — enough to fill a small bedroom — be shrunk into a household appliance?

LG and Samsung are working on that. Recent patents from the companies, both of which declined to comment, tackle distinct challenges: removing stains resistant to CO2 cleaning and reducing the pressure required to make the tech work.

LG’s design uses detergents and other additives to help remove water-soluble stains. Although the patent doesn’t specify a formula, a recent study found that adding isopropyl alcohol and water improved liquid carbon dioxide’s ability to remove sugars, salts, and other compounds. Samsung, meanwhile, proposes combining CO2 with other solvents to bring operating pressures down to a fraction of those used in industrial machines. That could make home models more compact, though some of the mixtures include PFAS, raising questions about environmental trade-offs.

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Smaller, however, doesn’t necessarily mean simpler. Separating and recovering those added solvents could require still more equipment, said Eckhard Groll, head of mechanical engineering at Purdue University and an expert in CO2 refrigeration. “There’s no question” that a home version is technically feasible, he said, “but it may be very costly, the technology.”

Even if the machines become affordable, the environmental benefits may not carry over, said Rainer Stamminger, a household appliance efficiency researcher at the University of Bonn. With households running just a few loads a week, pressurizing and recovering carbon dioxide could be “very inefficient just for one wash” compared to industrial machines that run continuously.

The economics may be especially challenging in the U.S., where electricity is relatively cheap. Groll pointed to heat pump dryers, which use about half the energy of conventional electric models. Popular in Europe, they made up 75 percent of new dryer sales in 2020, helped by higher electricity prices that helped ease the sticker shock; meanwhile, American sales still lag. CO2 washers could as well if their efficiency comes with a hefty upfront premium.

Whitcomb sees greater opportunities in commercial dry cleaning, apartment buildings, and institutions, where higher volumes could justify the equipment costs — and keep the machines running often enough to take advantage of their scale. With a new facility in Calgary expanding its Colorado operations, Tersus now works with more than 40 brands and retailers, offering repairs, restoration, and resale services that “complement the cleaning” to extend garment life and keep products in circulation, Whitcomb said.

Even if engineers can make a home CO2 washer affordable and efficient, they would still have to convince people to buy one. The early market for water-efficient front-load washers offers a precedent: Energy and water savings attracted some consumers, while upfront costs deterred others. Performance and convenience mattered, too, said Gwendolyn Hustvedt, a textiles and consumer sciences professor at Texas State University who studied the trend.

The technology may have one big selling point, however: The clothes come out dry. Beyond saving time and hassle, skipping what Hustvedt called “cooking your clothes in a box” could help garments last longer by reducing shrinkage and wear from heat and tumbling. Whether consumers would pay a premium for those benefits is another question.

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Home CO2 washers still have a long way to go before they break up the familiar washer-dryer combo. But if engineers can make the physics work economically — and environmentally — at household scale, the next big thing in laundry might be one less appliance.

This article originally appeared in Grist at https://grist.org/science/carbon-dioxide-is-a-climate-problem-it-might-also-be-a-laundry-solution/.

Grist is a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to reporting on climate change.



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This Story Was Originally Published by Grist.

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