Co-founder Rainn Wilson Takes Us on the Final Soulpancake Journey [Video]

BIG NEWS! SoulPancake co-founder, Rainn Wilson, closes out the final chapter of SoulPancake as he takes us on a journey through our past in the Metaphysical Milkshake van and introduces what’s next for us together at Participant…See you later, SoulPancake! 🥞✌️

Learn more about Participant here: https://participant.com/

00:00 hey guys

00:01 it’s me rain

00:02 remember this the old soul pancake

00:04 metaphysical milkshake van oh man we had

00:07 some memories in the back of that van

00:10 listen guys you may have noticed that

00:11 there have been a lot less videos being

00:13 posted on soul pancake things seem to be

00:15 changing over there and indeed they are

00:17 there is an enormous transition coming

00:20 do you know how a tadpole crawls into a

00:22 chrysalis and thereby becoming a

00:24 beautiful butterfly one chapter of soul

00:27 pancake is closing and a new chapter is

00:30 opening with our friends at participant

00:32 but rather than me just telling you

00:34 about it we’re going to go on a journey

00:41 people would often ask me rain why did

00:43 you start soul pancake well to chew on

00:46 life’s biggest questions that was our

00:48 mission from the beginning to really

00:50 explore what it means to be a human

00:53 being ready in fact we even wrote a book

00:55 about it a new york times bestseller i

00:56 didn’t realize it was gonna be get in

00:58 the van griffin so what we’re gonna do

01:00 today is tool around hollywood ask some

01:02 people some life’s biggest possible

01:04 questions okay here we go

01:06 uh excuse me want to answer life’s big

01:08 question

01:10 what does art

01:12 have to do with the soul why is it so

01:14 awkward talking about god your soul is

01:16 experiencing my soul through expression

01:19 i do believe in god i honestly feel this

01:22 weird pressure to like not bring it up

01:23 ever what do you hope happens to you

01:26 when you die i hope i get to be all of

01:28 my dogs again that is fantastic

01:32 slam dunk look at what you’ve won no way

01:34 yes

01:38 way thank you for watching thank you

01:41 thanks for stopping by can i ask you a

01:43 life’s big question yeah

01:45 hi

01:46 oh my god no way shabnam magarabi the

01:49 co-founder of soul pancake get in the

01:52 van shop nam i’ve got places to take you

01:54 yeah you’re gonna not right this doesn’t

01:56 feel staged at all no

01:59 how many videos did we make more than

02:02 seven thousand we got over a billion

02:04 video views it’s really incredible what

02:06 we did with a little moxie and you were

02:08 the best co-founder we could ask for

02:10 well that is true

02:12 oh i’ve got a great idea of where to

02:15 take us okay what do you have in mind

02:17 okay here we are this is where it all

02:18 began no it’s been a minute do you think

02:20 they’ll mind if we go in who works here

02:22 in it i don’t know i don’t know the

02:24 original soul pancake offices do you

02:27 remember in that conference room right

02:30 over there we were talking about it

02:31 we’ve been making a lot of great content

02:32 but we need more joy we just kept saying

02:34 more joy more joy and then a week later

02:36 yeah we saw the first kid president

02:38 video i think the world needs a pep talk

02:40 30 million views and a pep talk later we

02:42 were on our way so many great shows we

02:44 made in here science of happiness my

02:46 last days tell my story

02:49 that great video about parents thinking

02:51 step parents this is where it all

02:53 started i wanted to revisit here i

02:55 wanted to take the take the viewers

02:58 there’s no one really here

03:00 hello

03:01 that’s so creepy you know what we need

03:03 to go back out on the streets because

03:05 this is where so much

03:08 of our content originated it’s true

03:10 those first few years all we did were

03:12 street stunts

03:14 that giant ball pit a couple of dance

03:16 parties that street walk where we turned

03:18 it into a dance walk do you remember the

03:19 heart explosion on venice the giant

03:22 megaphone all about giving street

03:24 compliments oh my god yes we got to do

03:26 that again i love the street compliments

03:28 okay oh you have a megaphone hey buddy i

03:30 love your little bike

03:32 that’s so cool looking good i like the

03:35 turquoise mask hey buddy how you doing

03:37 you’re a very handsome man good luck

03:39 wherever you’re going you seem like a

03:41 nice guy i like the plaid shirt

03:43 okay thank you

03:44 that was awesome that was great see

03:46 that’s what people need oh you know the

03:48 other one that i loved was giving random

03:50 people hugs on the street yeah that was

03:52 really that was good right yeah hey

03:54 there’s a guy right there go give him a

03:55 random hug come on i’m gonna film it

03:56 it’s gonna be awesome a random hug it’s

03:58 gonna be great all right it’s gonna be

04:00 great

04:04 she’ll grab an uber or something she’s a

04:06 survivor i love shop nom

04:08 but um

04:09 this next part

04:11 i gotta do a loan

04:12 listen let’s get real here for a second

04:14 folks

04:15 dozens of us worked our butts off on

04:17 soul pancake for over 12 years we

04:19 uplifted we inspired and a whole lot

04:22 more but a really exciting transition is

04:24 taking place

04:26 soul pancake is merging with our friends

04:28 and participants which is an incredible

04:31 company that makes some of the best

04:34 films you’ve ever seen in your life that

04:37 seek to address some of the largest

04:39 issues humanity is facing and so pancake

04:42 gets to be a part of that

04:44 it’s fantastic

04:45 so long so pancake i’ll miss you

04:49 in your current iteration but truly

04:51 thrilled to see

04:53 what awaits

04:57 olivia brade oh my god so good to see

05:00 you thanks for coming out of participant

05:02 to talk to me a little bit yes of course

05:04 olivia missouri social media manager for

05:06 seoul pancake now participant yes what’s

05:10 happening up in the offices much like

05:12 seoul pancake participant believes that

05:14 a good story well told can change the

05:16 world because there’s a social activism

05:18 aspect to what we’re doing at

05:20 participant right yeah it’s the perfect

05:22 union of artists and activists that are

05:24 creating films that not only inspire but

05:26 inspire you to take real world action

05:28 and want to make meaningful change the

05:30 world you convinced me

05:32 hold that thought just wait right there

05:33 i’m

05:36 holding i love it the times there are

05:39 changing

05:40 olivia

05:42 it’s all yours is it manual or automatic

05:44 i don’t know you you’ll figure it out

05:45 take good care of her

05:47 godspeed

05:49 thank you for coming on this journey

06:09 you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

