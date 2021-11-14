Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Co-founder Rainn Wilson Takes Us on the Final Soulpancake Journey [Video]

Co-founder Rainn Wilson Takes Us on the Final Soulpancake Journey [Video]

SoulPancake co-founder, Rainn Wilson, closes out the final chapter of SoulPancake as he takes us on a journey through our past in the Metaphysical Milkshake van and introduces what’s next for us together at Participant…see you later, SoulPancake!

by

 

.

.

BIG NEWS! SoulPancake co-founder, Rainn Wilson, closes out the final chapter of SoulPancake as he takes us on a journey through our past in the Metaphysical Milkshake van and introduces what’s next for us together at Participant…See you later, SoulPancake! 🥞✌️

Learn more about Participant here: https://participant.com/

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:00
hey guys
00:00
[Music]
00:01
it’s me rain
00:02
remember this the old soul pancake
00:04
metaphysical milkshake van oh man we had
00:07
some memories in the back of that van
00:10
listen guys you may have noticed that
00:11
there have been a lot less videos being
00:13
posted on soul pancake things seem to be
00:15
changing over there and indeed they are
00:17
there is an enormous transition coming
00:20
do you know how a tadpole crawls into a
00:22
chrysalis and thereby becoming a
00:24
beautiful butterfly one chapter of soul
00:27
pancake is closing and a new chapter is
00:30
opening with our friends at participant
00:32
but rather than me just telling you
00:34
about it we’re going to go on a journey
00:37
[Music]
00:41
people would often ask me rain why did
00:43
you start soul pancake well to chew on
00:46
life’s biggest questions that was our
00:48
mission from the beginning to really
00:50
explore what it means to be a human
00:53
being ready in fact we even wrote a book
00:55
about it a new york times bestseller i
00:56
didn’t realize it was gonna be get in
00:58
the van griffin so what we’re gonna do
01:00
today is tool around hollywood ask some
01:02
people some life’s biggest possible
01:04
questions okay here we go
01:06
uh excuse me want to answer life’s big
01:08
question
01:10
what does art
01:12
have to do with the soul why is it so
01:14
awkward talking about god your soul is
01:16
experiencing my soul through expression
01:19
i do believe in god i honestly feel this
01:22
weird pressure to like not bring it up
01:23
ever what do you hope happens to you
01:26
when you die i hope i get to be all of
01:28
my dogs again that is fantastic
01:32
slam dunk look at what you’ve won no way
01:34
yes
01:38
way thank you for watching thank you
01:41
thanks for stopping by can i ask you a
01:43
life’s big question yeah
01:45
hi
01:46
oh my god no way shabnam magarabi the
01:49
co-founder of soul pancake get in the
01:52
van shop nam i’ve got places to take you
01:54
yeah you’re gonna not right this doesn’t
01:56
feel staged at all no
01:59
how many videos did we make more than
02:02
seven thousand we got over a billion
02:04
video views it’s really incredible what
02:06
we did with a little moxie and you were
02:08
the best co-founder we could ask for
02:10
well that is true
02:12
oh i’ve got a great idea of where to
02:15
take us okay what do you have in mind
02:17
okay here we are this is where it all
02:18
began no it’s been a minute do you think
02:20
they’ll mind if we go in who works here
02:22
in it i don’t know i don’t know the
02:24
original soul pancake offices do you
02:27
remember in that conference room right
02:30
over there we were talking about it
02:31
we’ve been making a lot of great content
02:32
but we need more joy we just kept saying
02:34
more joy more joy and then a week later
02:36
yeah we saw the first kid president
02:38
video i think the world needs a pep talk
02:40
30 million views and a pep talk later we
02:42
were on our way so many great shows we
02:44
made in here science of happiness my
02:46
last days tell my story
02:49
that great video about parents thinking
02:51
step parents this is where it all
02:53
started i wanted to revisit here i
02:55
wanted to take the take the viewers
02:58
there’s no one really here
03:00
hello
03:01
that’s so creepy you know what we need
03:03
to go back out on the streets because
03:05
this is where so much
03:08
of our content originated it’s true
03:10
those first few years all we did were
03:12
street stunts
03:14
that giant ball pit a couple of dance
03:16
parties that street walk where we turned
03:18
it into a dance walk do you remember the
03:19
heart explosion on venice the giant
03:22
megaphone all about giving street
03:24
compliments oh my god yes we got to do
03:26
that again i love the street compliments
03:28
okay oh you have a megaphone hey buddy i
03:30
love your little bike
03:32
that’s so cool looking good i like the
03:35
turquoise mask hey buddy how you doing
03:37
you’re a very handsome man good luck
03:39
wherever you’re going you seem like a
03:41
nice guy i like the plaid shirt
03:43
okay thank you
03:44
that was awesome that was great see
03:46
that’s what people need oh you know the
03:48
other one that i loved was giving random
03:50
people hugs on the street yeah that was
03:52
really that was good right yeah hey
03:54
there’s a guy right there go give him a
03:55
random hug come on i’m gonna film it
03:56
it’s gonna be awesome a random hug it’s
03:58
gonna be great all right it’s gonna be
04:00
great
04:02
[Music]
04:04
she’ll grab an uber or something she’s a
04:06
survivor i love shop nom
04:08
but um
04:09
this next part
04:11
i gotta do a loan
04:12
listen let’s get real here for a second
04:14
folks
04:15
dozens of us worked our butts off on
04:17
soul pancake for over 12 years we
04:19
uplifted we inspired and a whole lot
04:22
more but a really exciting transition is
04:24
taking place
04:26
soul pancake is merging with our friends
04:28
and participants which is an incredible
04:31
company that makes some of the best
04:34
films you’ve ever seen in your life that
04:37
seek to address some of the largest
04:39
issues humanity is facing and so pancake
04:42
gets to be a part of that
04:44
it’s fantastic
04:45
so long so pancake i’ll miss you
04:49
in your current iteration but truly
04:51
thrilled to see
04:53
what awaits
04:57
olivia brade oh my god so good to see
05:00
you thanks for coming out of participant
05:02
to talk to me a little bit yes of course
05:04
olivia missouri social media manager for
05:06
seoul pancake now participant yes what’s
05:10
happening up in the offices much like
05:12
seoul pancake participant believes that
05:14
a good story well told can change the
05:16
world because there’s a social activism
05:18
aspect to what we’re doing at
05:20
participant right yeah it’s the perfect
05:22
union of artists and activists that are
05:24
creating films that not only inspire but
05:26
inspire you to take real world action
05:28
and want to make meaningful change the
05:30
world you convinced me
05:32
hold that thought just wait right there
05:33
i’m
05:36
holding i love it the times there are
05:39
changing
05:40
olivia
05:42
it’s all yours is it manual or automatic
05:44
i don’t know you you’ll figure it out
05:45
take good care of her
05:47
godspeed
05:49
thank you for coming on this journey
05:53
[Music]
06:09
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

About SoulPancake

SoulPancake is actor Rainn Wilson's media and production company that creates entertaining, joyful, and inspiring content related to the human experience.

