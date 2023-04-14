Co-Writing Pro Tips

Co-Authorship can be sticky sometimes. It takes the right partner and the perfect amount of communication to be successful when working with someone else. You wouldn’t purchase a house without viewing it- so don’t do that when picking a Co-Author. Look at their credentials and writing styles.

Remember this is a partnership- create improved skill sets from each other’s Strengths and Marketing. I also have 5 other bonus tips that you need to keep in mind during this process.

Write it together as one voice– Stay connected with your partner and make sure you are both on the same page about the context and information you want to include. Each of you take a chapter – Collaborate and speed up the writing process by dividing sections for each of you to complete. Each of you take a chapter and don’t make it obvious– Make sure that in your writing yourself and your partner are writing to a similar style so that the reader doesn’t point it out. What does “with” me mean? Use Julie and Julia as a reference.

