We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Co-Writing Pro Tips

Co-Writing Pro Tips

Co-Authorship can be sticky sometimes. It takes the right partner and the perfect amount of communication to be successful when working with someone else.

Co-Authorship can be sticky sometimes. It takes the right partner and the perfect amount of communication to be successful when working with someone else. You wouldn't purchase a house without viewing it- so don't do that when picking a Co-Author. Look at their credentials and writing styles.

Remember this is a partnership- create improved skill sets from each other’s Strengths and Marketing.  I also have 5 other bonus tips that you need to keep in mind during this process.

  1. Write it together as one voice– Stay connected with your partner and make sure you are both on the same page about the context and information you want to include.
  2. Each of you take a chapter – Collaborate and speed up the writing process by dividing sections for each of you to complete.
  3. Each of you take a chapter and don’t make it obvious– Make sure that in your writing yourself and your partner are writing to a similar style so that the reader doesn’t point it out.
  4. What does “with” me mean? Use Julie and Julia as a reference.

This post was previously published on Bookmark Publishing House.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

