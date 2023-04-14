Co-Writing Pro Tips

Co-Authorship can be sticky sometimes. It takes the right partner and the perfect amount of communication to be successful when working with someone else. You wouldn’t purchase a house without viewing it- so don’t do that when picking a Co-Author. Look at their credentials and writing styles.
Remember this is a partnership- create improved skill sets from each other’s Strengths and Marketing. I also have 5 other bonus tips that you need to keep in mind during this process.
- Write it together as one voice– Stay connected with your partner and make sure you are both on the same page about the context and information you want to include.
- Each of you take a chapter – Collaborate and speed up the writing process by dividing sections for each of you to complete.
- Each of you take a chapter and don’t make it obvious– Make sure that in your writing yourself and your partner are writing to a similar style so that the reader doesn’t point it out.
- What does “with” me mean? Use Julie and Julia as a reference.
You’ve already lived what you’ve experienced.
It’s time to write it to life!
