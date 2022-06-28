During our most recent trip to Montana, we were gifted with seeing several herds of elk. Watching the large herds move in harmony brought to mind their innate sense of community.
I belong to several communities—family, friends, writing, online, coaching, health and wellness—to name but a few.
The communities we belong to have vital qualities including experiential knowledge, resources, teamwork, strength, influence, service, engagement, connection, emotional support (upliftment), inspiration, and solutions.
To which community did you most recently contribute?
This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
Photo credit: Author