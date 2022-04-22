Dad Chat With Kevin Hart [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?

Here is my Dad chat with Kevin Hart about his new movie Fatherhood out on Netflix today 06/18/21.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hey kids i hope you’re doing well

hey uh i just wanted to share with you a

few fun things that i’ve been doing as

we’re heading into this father’s day

i’m trying to get a chance to relax it’s

been a busy time but i’ve had a few

fun things that i just wanted to share

with you so i actually just got back

from la

i was down in los angeles partnering

with the habit burger grill

and we did an event with the

la boys and girls club very cool and

you’ll be able to see that video

um coming up on sunday i’ll put that out

so

um and then also uh this is pretty cool

i uh i actually had to help get to have

a dad chat with kevin hart um

pretty amazing what my life has become

so thank you so much for

for your support but yeah i just got a

few minutes with him

because he has a new movie coming out

called fatherhood i think it’s actually

out today

on netflix so you can catch that and

great job and you’ll see that in my my

short interview with him but

anyway i just wanted to share that with

you and um you’ll get to see that

in just a second but first i you know

rather than a dad joke as we head into

father’s day i’m going to give you a

little

dad vice okay so you know what

yeah struggling

uh you know no matter how much you push

the envelope

it’s still stationary ah so anyway

here’s my interview with kevin

hi kevin nice to meet you how you doing

man

yeah how are you doing good good so you

know

uh my name is rob kenny and i’m with the

youtube channel dad how do i and

actually wrote a book

called dad how do i i i thought you

really did a great job in the movie

honestly i really loved it

i thought you did a great job with the

uh with especially with more

some of the more serious parts you

really pulled it off you kind of drop

drew me in and i thought yeah i was i

was touched emotionally so

were you uh approached for the role or

uh did you seek it out

uh i was approached i was approached for

the opportunity uh

with the opportunity marty bowen’s a a

good friend of mine a producer partner

of mine

took me had an amazing script that he’s

had for some time

i haven’t been able to get it off the

ground but looking for the right

attachment

gave it to me to read when i read it i

loved it

um and i said like i think that there’s

an amazing opportunity here

of course some work needed to be done um

and

marty his production team myself my team

at heartbeat we wrote about sleeves we

got into it

um talked to matt matt agreed with all

of the tweets that we wanted to make to

kind of

make sure that the story just happened

um and and was was one of which i could

fit into

and uh and and and just had the

substance the right amount of substance

to hold on uh to for the character so

that i could build

through the journey of the the struggle

that he was going through and it all

it all checked out you know it’s uh

something i’ve been waiting for

to to put on display you know to put

this

side of acting on display and i think

after the upside it was really just kind

of

waiting for the right piece of material

and this was that piece of material for

me

excellent

hi rob you can keep going until your

timing’s over i’ll give you cues

thank you though oh i’m sorry okay uh

were there parts in the movie that you

ad lived

uh yeah i mean i don’t think you can you

can have a

kevin hart movie and not expect me to um

ad-lib but you know just because you’re

ad-libbing doesn’t necessarily mean

you’re doing it uh for the beats of

comedy you know i think

it’s it’s great for um

a true understatement to be added to

what an ad lib is

and ad lib is just uh is is a cadence

that’s used to elevate the story

to some degree it’s not just funny it’s

it’s it’s within anything

so a lot of my uh relationship with

metal

was it was all it was all about

uh making sure that chemistry was was

really really great

on camera and off camera so i would play

around with mel

a lot off camera so that by the time we

got to

camera in scenes where as a dad i would

poke and do some other things

she would be able to feed off of it so a

lot of our relationship a lot of those

things that you saw at the amusement

park

a lot of the things you saw with me

doing your hair the things were in our

house those little conversations

that’s mel improv and back because i was

giving her things

to improv off of so um you know those

are things that were welcome

my director understood why i wanted to

do it he agreed and we ended up getting

great stuff from him

yeah i have to wrap up my time kevin but

i do have to ask you

uh what’s your favorite dad joke my

favorite dad joke

how do you make a napkin dance put a

little boogie in

love it thanks for your time

so i hope you enjoyed that yeah his uh

check out kevin’s movie on netflix

uh called fatherhood uh it’s out today

um

and thank you for all your support and

your well wishes

as we head into father’s day weekend i

hope you all have a great weekend and

god bless you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

