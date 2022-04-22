Dad Chat With Kevin Hart [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?
Here is my Dad chat with Kevin Hart about his new movie Fatherhood out on Netflix today 06/18/21.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
hey kids i hope you’re doing well
hey uh i just wanted to share with you a
few fun things that i’ve been doing as
we’re heading into this father’s day
weekend
i’m trying to get a chance to relax it’s
been a busy time but i’ve had a few
fun things that i just wanted to share
with you so i actually just got back
from la
i was down in los angeles partnering
with the habit burger grill
and we did an event with the
la boys and girls club very cool and
you’ll be able to see that video
um coming up on sunday i’ll put that out
so
um and then also uh this is pretty cool
i uh i actually had to help get to have
a
a dad chat with kevin hart um
pretty amazing what my life has become
so thank you so much for
for your support but yeah i just got a
few minutes with him
because he has a new movie coming out
called fatherhood i think it’s actually
out today
on netflix so you can catch that and
it’s really well done i thought he did a
great job and you’ll see that in my my
short interview with him but
anyway i just wanted to share that with
you and um you’ll get to see that
in just a second but first i you know
rather than a dad joke as we head into
father’s day i’m going to give you a
little
dad vice okay so you know what
yeah struggling
uh you know no matter how much you push
the envelope
it’s still stationary ah so anyway
here’s my interview with kevin
hi kevin nice to meet you how you doing
man
yeah how are you doing good good so you
know
uh my name is rob kenny and i’m with the
youtube channel dad how do i and
actually wrote a book
called dad how do i i i thought you
really did a great job in the movie
honestly i really loved it
i thought you did a great job with the
uh with especially with more
some of the more serious parts you
really pulled it off you kind of drop
drew me in and i thought yeah i was i
was touched emotionally so
were you uh approached for the role or
uh did you seek it out
uh i was approached i was approached for
the opportunity uh
with the opportunity marty bowen’s a a
good friend of mine a producer partner
of mine
took me had an amazing script that he’s
had for some time
i haven’t been able to get it off the
ground but looking for the right
attachment
gave it to me to read when i read it i
loved it
um and i said like i think that there’s
an amazing opportunity here
of course some work needed to be done um
and
marty his production team myself my team
at heartbeat we wrote about sleeves we
got into it
um talked to matt matt agreed with all
of the tweets that we wanted to make to
kind of
make sure that the story just happened
um and and was was one of which i could
fit into
and uh and and and just had the
substance the right amount of substance
to hold on uh to for the character so
that i could build
through the journey of the the struggle
that he was going through and it all
it all checked out you know it’s uh
something i’ve been waiting for
to to put on display you know to put
this
side of acting on display and i think
after the upside it was really just kind
of
waiting for the right piece of material
and this was that piece of material for
me
excellent
hi rob you can keep going until your
timing’s over i’ll give you cues
thank you though oh i’m sorry okay uh
were there parts in the movie that you
ad lived
uh yeah i mean i don’t think you can you
can have a
kevin hart movie and not expect me to um
ad-lib but you know just because you’re
ad-libbing doesn’t necessarily mean
you’re doing it uh for the beats of
comedy you know i think
it’s it’s great for um
a true understatement to be added to
what an ad lib is
and ad lib is just uh is is a cadence
that’s used to elevate the story
to some degree it’s not just funny it’s
it’s it’s within anything
so a lot of my uh relationship with
metal
was it was all it was all about
uh making sure that chemistry was was
really really great
on camera and off camera so i would play
around with mel
a lot off camera so that by the time we
got to
camera in scenes where as a dad i would
poke and do some other things
she would be able to feed off of it so a
lot of our relationship a lot of those
things that you saw at the amusement
park
a lot of the things you saw with me
doing your hair the things were in our
house those little conversations
that’s mel improv and back because i was
giving her things
to improv off of so um you know those
are things that were welcome
my director understood why i wanted to
do it he agreed and we ended up getting
great stuff from him
yeah i have to wrap up my time kevin but
i do have to ask you
uh what’s your favorite dad joke my
favorite dad joke
how do you make a napkin dance put a
little boogie in
love it thanks for your time
so i hope you enjoyed that yeah his uh
check out kevin’s movie on netflix
uh called fatherhood uh it’s out today
um
and thank you for all your support and
your well wishes
as we head into father’s day weekend i
hope you all have a great weekend and
god bless you
This post was previously published on YouTube.
