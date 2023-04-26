Decency and Chastity Replaced — Boomers Clutch Your Pearls

The world has gone nude.

Like you, I’m unsure when the practice took hold. But the trend is now hard-to-ignore. One day? Nudity will become mainstream. And full-coverage clothing will trend in a few years. Today? People strip away everything. They leave you without an opportunity to imagine what is underneath.

Growing up, I’d only see near nudity in one of three ways — carnival, beach, or a bunny mag. Now? I’ll visit Yahoo to check my mail. And boom. A celebrity wore a rose petal like it’s a bikini. Then it’s a “who’s next” situation? Can the bikini get any smaller? Look a barely there top for a poolchella fit. Is she promoting her toned abs or a lip gloss? — we’re just as confused as you.

What pushed us this far — who can tell?

Was it the need to go viral on social media?

Was it the body-loving empowerment movement?

Was it the ever-present feeling the world as we know it ended?

Was it the two years locked away from the world?

Or was it that OnlyFans subscriptions earned you more than a degree?

The shift was subtle. Today, it isn’t. We went from bikinis in winter to sheer dresses on red carpets. If you wait until the end of a video, you could accidentally show your entire office a not-safe-for-work clip. I’m serious. Here’s why.

You’ve likely seen people poke fun at the habit of running to bed after locking off the lights. Well. A guy stitched a reaction to one such video. The man claims he would take his chances as he hopes the hand in the dark grabs at his testicles.

As you would expect, I didn’t see that end coming. When I read the comments, his stitch surprised many. For some, it was a “good, unexpected” one. Others didn’t like the joke.

And it’s gone pretty far into marketing.

The feedback?

Most replies said some variation of this — “The kind of ad that would make people say “woah! Great ad” but still they won’t buy. So, it’s a bad ad.”

…

What’s weird about the era ending?

Skimpy clothing is natural for some people — insert the usual baddies. Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, JLo, Kardashian-Jenners and whoever they have modeling their products.

The weird part. The people (who you think are least likely to take part) wear these pieces. They dress in revealing outfits that aren’t faltering. Even if the attire looks good, nudity doesn’t align with their usual brand. And you are extra critical of their clothing choice.

Miley Cyrus received backlash until people stopped seeing her as an ex-Disney star.

But two newcomers to the trend will have to rework their image if nude trend pieces become their thing. And yes, we know, they are grown women with the freedom to do as they please. Who am I referring to right now?

Paris Jackson

Katie Holmes

Your views on freeing the nipple might remain undecided. But for most of the world, especially the influential kind, that’s where we are heading.

What is the meaning behind revealing or skimpy clothing?

It changes based on who you ask or the brand.

Fashion Nova went back to its stripper origins. More fits have cutouts, chain attachments, and styled holes. Celeb promotion seems to mean wearing less — it’s an unwritten rule. And social media creators opt for bedroom innuendos to stay original while surprising audiences.

What’s replacing covering up?

You can sum it up as younger generations losing their morals. Or you can categorize it as self-expression.

Like Blac Chyna (Angela White), society may lean on nudity less as people become financially stable. Until then, see-through dresses are the look of choice for carpet events. Rita Ora has made it her go-to wardrobe pick.

…

—

