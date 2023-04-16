Differences Between Dog Whistles, Wolf Whistles, and Cat Fights

Famously, as a dog whistle whisperer to the curs out there that find every reason to be racist, sexist, and homophobic — as well as classist — our former president was particularly skilled.

As a hunter sans Elmer Fudd hat, he could somehow wave his arms like a “bird-killing” wind turbine and effectively win knowing nods. He can gin up reasons to dismiss global aid and clean energy, divest from the global south and its people, disregard that not everyone felt protected by government and police, suggest that deregulation is better for “the real America”, and even find many ways to insult women, LGBTQ+ people, BIPOC, true Christians, and the impoverished.

Please note that not all republicans or conservative people are bad dogs, but enough were, and still are, strongly invested in one or more of these extremely biased issues, that they will support the base instincts of naughty dogs who will destroy the house entirely if left to their own devices.

Those devices, it may be added, are usually on social media, because dog whistles are very often exchanged between mutts in a bubble, or echo chamber. These polarized chambers are very, very bad for concepts like democracy because few people know the high-pitched whistles are calling a tune that is dangerous.

Wolves in sheepish clothing

Wolf whistles are also known as what we now call “cat calls.” Yeah, it’s kind of strange, isn’t it? Men who still engage with wolf whistles are usually addressing a young woman, often under-age, and frequently in public spaces in which younger women are more likely to be.

Things like beauty pageants and female objectification attitudes attract those with wolf-like tendencies who were socialized this way without conscious knowledge of it.

Old Hollywood, for example, and present-day music venues, are infamous for women being victimized by “wolves.” Most women prior to the awakening decades of women’s autonomy and the #MeToo era were very often coerced into sex without enthusiastic consent, and far more than this, in attending school, shopping, or work, were very often harassed.

To this day, women are casually subjected to wolf whistles and harassment in ways that men are not. They are more mindful of walking alone in ways that men are not mindful. They are judged by clothing, smiling, and speaking in ways that men are not.

Today, there are a few very loudly bleating men (who DO not speak for most men), who are willing to complain that all men are being shamed, degraded, and marginalized. Overall though, when pressed, even these men — often men with the most vocal soapboxes from which to express sexism — will sheepishly declare they are “all for equality.”

There are so many male talking shepherd-heads, from Matt Walsh to Elon Musk, that one is very hard-pressed to come up with female counterparts.

These guys are ubiquitous, from blatantly being Andrew Tate — eqsue, to being the nice guy who casually calls his Ex by a nasty name.

This is slowly changing, and these are welcome changes.

The cat is out of the bag

What about cats? Aside from probably owning them as rugs, or draping his age-inappropriate trophies with the supple skins of beautiful and endangered big cats, the insensitive casual cat-hater, will also brag about killing them.

While murdering cats with both neglect and/or Tiger King-like disgrace, he will casually refer to women, or “beta” men as being in cat fights.

Please note that most people who kill big cats (or even small ones) do not do it directly so much as they let runaway habitat loss, unregulated logging and ranching, for unchecked.

All of these tropes and stereotypes about women and animals have their origins in actual bigotry. Listen for them.

We should be proud to note them, call them out when appropriate, and change the whole world for the better for dogs, wolves, cats, and our most interesting social obsession, human beings.

