From the ancient root word in latin, discipulus, meaning student.

Being given, or to give, instruction.

Being taught, or to teach.

Learning.

Disciple.

A follower, student, learner, learning through instruction.

Interesting that discipline describes the full compass of the learner.

Often it is said that the teacher only teaches what they have to learn.

Often we learn because we know there is more.

Learning is powerful.

When I know something more is out there in life, a subtle voice within me is saying: “jump in”.

Take that step.

I don’t know where I will land, or how, but I know I will be more.

What is that force that drives me to learn?

Is it acquiring more assets, or status?

For me it is more.

Learning puts me in a state of being where I feel fulfilled.

I can be a cultivator, I can serve, I can be curious to another’s life experience, when I am a learner.

Experts, experts, experts.

Isn’t it exhausting when everyone knows everything with conviction.

Plus, it’s creating hypocrisy.

How much of life can we truly know anyway.

How much do we have control over?

This is true science to me.

Einstein, he had it right.

He used to play the violin to empty his mind and to ponder on the experiments he was engaged in, until the answer came to him.

A true learner.

We are not Gods, we are engaged in life.

If we open to experience, to life that courses through our veins. We start to form and create beautiful things; we start to tend our gardens, and manage our minds in the direction of love and compassion.

Instruction is given in full compassion, with an open heart.

Let this be your practice in life.

Be a disciple of life.

How does that land in your body?

Creating anything takes bucket loads of discipline.

Yes, the initial inspiration is fun, quick, beautiful.

The end results gratifying, rewarding, stimulating.

The status and fame, tantalising.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Yet, the grafting and the culturing and the creating is in the discipline.

And the discipline can become a way of life.

If you want more of these insights, you can subscribe to my substack

In gratitude and service.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***