Do Opposites Really Attract… Or Make You Miserable?! [Video]

do you think a relationship can work if
two people have completely different
morals or values
oh i no i don’t i don’t think so i think
that we can have
i think that we can have different
values
that are synergistic
okay
and then what happens is we kind of rub
off on each other in a really lovely way
if you have someone who really values i
don’t know
they’re ambitious
and you have another person who’s
um
who’s all about family or is you know
very connected to the people in their
life that they love and they put that
first then you actually can bring a lot
to each other
right now that’s not true if the person
who’s ambitious doesn’t also have other
values to accompany that like kindness
or teamwork or there are certain things
that can overcome a lot like for example
the value of teamwork
can overcome
a lot of other different values because
if i realize that there are certain
things you value
that are different to me
but i value your happiness
then
i don’t need to have all the same values
as you i just need to have a spirit of
teamwork that says i really care about
your happiness so i’m gonna go out of my
way to appreciate those values in you
and help support them
a wildly different moral compass
is
a big problem
like if you ultimately have a completely
different sense of
of right and wrong if you have a
completely different stance on
online
or selfishness
or
kindness
um
or what’s
you know what what a good moral code is
around other people if you’ve got
someone who doesn’t respect anyone’s
time
and you really do you know so they’re
always late to things and they’re really
disrespectful of other people in that
way and and it’s not
it’s not that you can’t have someone in
a relationship who’s more punctual than
the other one but
if
if it if someone’s lack of punctuality
comes from a genuinely disrespectful
place
and your punctuality comes from a very
respectful place
that’s
gonna be an issue and you’re always
gonna find that
it’s very it’s very hard to operate with
a friend
with a partner with a family member
whose idea of
what is right and wrong
differs greatly from yours because
you’re not
it’s like starting a board game
where you have one set of rules
and i have a different set of rules we
both started a game of monopoly together
but in your rule book
you can pocket hundred dollar bills and
if i don’t see you that’s your money in
the game
right
that’s your rule but my rule book says
we have to earn our money in the game
you can’t just swipe
money from the box that’s not being used
to win
if we’re playing a different game
we’re going to make each other really
really unhappy
so it’s about i do think that a great
relationship
starts with two people who have a
a very close set of rules that they’re
operating from as they start that game
