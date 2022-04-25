Do Opposites Really Attract… Or Make You Miserable?! [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

do you think a relationship can work if

two people have completely different

morals or values

oh i no i don’t i don’t think so i think

that we can have

i think that we can have different

values

that are synergistic

okay

and then what happens is we kind of rub

off on each other in a really lovely way

if you have someone who really values i

don’t know

they’re ambitious

and you have another person who’s

um

who’s all about family or is you know

very connected to the people in their

life that they love and they put that

first then you actually can bring a lot

to each other

right now that’s not true if the person

who’s ambitious doesn’t also have other

values to accompany that like kindness

or teamwork or there are certain things

that can overcome a lot like for example

the value of teamwork

can overcome

a lot of other different values because

if i realize that there are certain

things you value

that are different to me

but i value your happiness

then

i don’t need to have all the same values

as you i just need to have a spirit of

teamwork that says i really care about

your happiness so i’m gonna go out of my

way to appreciate those values in you

and help support them

a wildly different moral compass

is

a big problem

like if you ultimately have a completely

different sense of

of right and wrong if you have a

completely different stance on

online

or selfishness

or

kindness

um

or what’s

you know what what a good moral code is

around other people if you’ve got

someone who doesn’t respect anyone’s

time

and you really do you know so they’re

always late to things and they’re really

disrespectful of other people in that

way and and it’s not

it’s not that you can’t have someone in

a relationship who’s more punctual than

the other one but

if

if it if someone’s lack of punctuality

comes from a genuinely disrespectful

place

and your punctuality comes from a very

respectful place

that’s

gonna be an issue and you’re always

gonna find that

it’s very it’s very hard to operate with

a friend

with a partner with a family member

whose idea of

what is right and wrong

differs greatly from yours because

you’re not

it’s like starting a board game

where you have one set of rules

and i have a different set of rules we

both started a game of monopoly together

but in your rule book

you can pocket hundred dollar bills and

if i don’t see you that’s your money in

the game

right

that’s your rule but my rule book says

we have to earn our money in the game

you can’t just swipe

money from the box that’s not being used

to win

if we’re playing a different game

we’re going to make each other really

really unhappy

so it’s about i do think that a great

relationship

starts with two people who have a

a very close set of rules that they’re

operating from as they start that game

This post was previously published on YouTube.

