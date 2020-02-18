Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Don’t Forget to Look Up

Don’t Forget to Look Up

You never know what you might see.

by Leave a Comment

When I was in the 6th grade, we took an epic 3-week family road trip across the country. We drove from California to Texas, then went up to Canada, headed west towards Alaska, and finally came back down to California through Washington state. I have so many amazing memories from that trip, but my favorite moment happened at the very beginning.

We were driving through Utah at midnight in the middle of the summer with a broken A/C, and we were all hungry and tired from a long day of driving. My dad stopped the car to take a break, and my five siblings and I all piled out. I remember we all looked up in unison at the sky and saw the most beautiful starry night we’d ever seen in our lives. I’d never seen so many stars before — millions and millions filling the desert sky. Even in all of my road and outdoor trips since — places like Yosemite, The Emigrant Wilderness, Kauai, and The Trinity Alps — I’ve never seen a starry sky like that night in the Utah desert.

Especially in this day and age when we’re always looking down — down at our phones, our tablets, our smartwatches — always remember to pause and look up now and then. You never know just what you might see.

A version of this post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


Photo credit: unsplash

About Andrew Hutchinson

I grew up on the West Coast in California and Alaska, and I've lived in San Francisco for 6 years. I'm newly married to an amazing woman, and I'm a big brother with 7 siblings. I was an officer in the Army for 8 years, and served on deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Mental health is extremely important to me, and I practice yoga, go to therapy, and play music as part of managing my depression. When I'm not working at Airbnb for my day job, you can find me running in Golden Gate Park, hiking in the Marin Headlands with my wife, or enjoying a nice cup of coffee with freshly baked bread.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.