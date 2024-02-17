Eckhart Tolle: The Moment You Realize You Are Not Present, You Are Present (The Art of Now)

You know that feeling when time stands still? When you are so present in the moment, not thinking about the past or future, but just experiencing your current reality? It feels amazing.

But how often do we actually live in the present? Not so often enough. We are stuck in our heads, thinking about past events or worrying about future ones. We tend to rush through life at breakneck speed, worrying about the future and regretting the past.

Our minds are constantly preoccupied with what’s coming next and how to avoid unpleasant things from our past. But it doesn’t have to be that way! You can make a conscious decision to start living more fully in the present.

Being present means you are alert, aware of yourself and your surroundings, and a witness to your own experiences rather than being caught up in them.

The present is all we have but also all we need to minimise stress and live a meaningful life. The simplest way to live in the present is to remind yourself to be conscious of the present deliberately. That’s all it takes. By learning how to live in the present, you can break out of your routine and experience life more fully.

Being present is also known as being in the moment or being mindful. According to Eckhart Tolle, a spiritual teacher and self-help author of The Power of Now and A New Earth, it’s one of the most important skills you can develop to improve your life.

“The moment you realize you are not present, you are present. Whenever you are able to observe your mind, you are no longer trapped in it. Another factor has come in, something that is not of the mind: the witnessing presence,” explains Tolle in his book, The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment.

In those moments when we are not thinking about anything other than what is happening right here, right now…we enter into the present moment.

The present moment is just that — the present moment — and you cannot go into it any more than you can come out of it again later. It’s like a doorway between the past and the future; once you step through it, you experience total clarity.

Being present is being at ease with yourself

“If you are in a state of intense presence you are free of thought, yet highly alert. If your conscious attention sinks below a certain level, thought rushes in, the mental noise returns, stillness is lost, you’re back in time.” — Eckhart Tolle

When you’re present, everything feels more intense, you are more aware of what’s happening around you, and your sense of self is stronger than ever. You see things as they are rather than through the lens of your thoughts, feelings, and experiences from the past.

When you are fully immersed in the moment, you feel at peace with yourself and the world around you.

We all have those moments in life when it feels as if we are drifting away from the real world. It’s as if our mind takes us to a different place where there is no noise, no stress, and no problems. In these times of disconnection, we often refer to them as moments of peace.

The problem is that these moments are fleeting — they usually last for just a few seconds or minutes before you drift back into reality and get pulled back into your busy life again.

These moments when you feel this way are called “moments of clarity” — the brief instances in which your spirit soars above the troubles of everyday life and your worries seem insignificant.

That’s what you should aim for to live in the present. Those blissful experiences when you lose yourself or sense of time. But it’s difficult if you are busy living in the past or the future.

Being fully present is one of the most challenging things we can do. It requires us to be alert and aware in the moment without letting past hurts, future worries or anything else creeps in.

You may feel like you aren’t always fully present; however, even if you don’t feel entirely in the moment, you are still there! The key is knowing when your mind wanders, so it doesn’t happen as often.

Here’s Eckhart Tolle’s advice to get started. “Be where you are. Look around. Just look, don’t interpret. See the light, shapes, colors, textures. Be aware of the silent presence of each thing. Be aware of the space that allows everything to be.”

You could also spend more time in nature. When you are immersed in nature, your senses become heightened. You become more aware of what’s going on around you. The sights, sounds and smells can help you feel more at ease.

You might notice the pine tree smell or see hummingbirds darting from one flower to another. If you pay attention, you’ll notice that nature has its own sounds — the trickling of a stream or the rustle of leaves in the wind.

Rediscovering presence is the key to unlocking your true potential and bringing meaning to your life. It’s one of the most challenging things we can do in this world but also the most beneficial for our well-being.

Becoming present will significantly improve your life. Practiced consistently, living in the moment can make you happier and healthier. Being present can also reduce emotional stress and improve your energy and mood.

This post was previously published on Mind Cafe.

