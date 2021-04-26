Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Five Ways To Create Healthy Boundaries

Five Ways To Create Healthy Boundaries

Creating healthy boundaries is an essential skill to balancing your needs while building productive relationships.

by Leave a Comment

 

Creating healthy boundaries is an essential skill to balancing your needs while building productive relationships. For many of us, setting boundaries is a process we aren’t ever taught. We learn that we should go above and beyond in every aspect of our lives. Research tells us that healthy boundaries are a crucial component of self-care, while poor boundaries can lead to increased stress, lack of energy, co-dependency, resentment, anger, and burnout.

In advance of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, therapist Alex Greenwald (MHC-LP) of Empower Your Mind Therapy shares five ways to set healthy boundaries:

  1. Learn to prioritize: If you’re struggling to figure out where your boundaries should be, keep a log of what you do throughout your day for a few days. What can be dropped off your plate? Commit to the things you NEED to get done and try to add in rest time for yourself to recharge.
  2. Ask yourself ‘Is this my responsibility?’: Is there a problem you’re trying to solve? Does everyone come to you with a problem? When your schedule is full and a new problem arises, ask yourself ‘is it my responsibility to solve this?’ If the answer is yes, then take the time to work on it. If not, learn to let others step up and manage without you taking over. Offer advice if you have a spare moment, but don’t take it on for yourself.
  3. Give yourself permission: Before your schedule fills up, block off time that’s just for YOU. Put it in your calendar to cement it in your schedule. This gives you the time to check in with yourself without guilt or doubt so you can regroup and prioritize. Remember that boundaries help us p https://zoom.us/j/91087998111?pwd=TUhweTFxTWlDSGc5b3MvcEE3ZG9qZz09 reserve energy. By prioritizing well-being now, you are allowing yourself to be a better friend, spouse, coworker later.
  4. Start small: When practicing any skill, it takes time to build confidence and assert yourself. Try working on small boundaries and increase to challenging topics when you feel comfortable.
  5. Communicate: It’s important to let others know when a boundary is violated. We sometimes forget that what we may be feel or thinking others can understand without us even communicating. No one is a mind reader! Say “I want to help, but I don’t have space in my schedule for anything else.” Or “I’d love to see you, but this week has worn me out and I need some time to rest and recharge. Let’s schedule another time to get together.” Being clear and direct will help others understand the importance of your boundaries.

The difficult part is when someone pushes our boundaries and we have to learn to really enforce them. When we do, we protect our energy, prioritize our mental health, and are more present and higher functioning in all areas of our lives.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Alex Greenwald (MHC-LP)

Along with my professional training, my own personal history with emotional struggles allows me to establish powerful, empathic relationships with my clients. I provide honest, authentic feedback and am very goal-oriented and interactive. Through our work together, I will support you in your journey towards hope, happiness, and peace. I obtained my Bachelor of Arts with a major in Psychology and a minor in Expressive Arts Therapy from SUNY Oswego. While in graduate school, I obtained my first job as a Residential Counselor at Melillo Center for Mental Health. Since then, I have made it my purpose to help individuals resolve their internal pain and heartache. Areas of focus include: Trauma, Life Transitions, Bipolar Disorder, Relationships, Depression, Anxiety, Women’s Issues, LGBTQIA+ Issues, Stress. Image can be downloaded here.

Empower Your Mind Therapy is a New York City based group therapy practice offering in-person and telehealth services to adults and teens with an emphasis on Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). Areas of focus include individual and group therapy for: Anxiety, Borderline Personality, Depression, Eating Disorders, Life Transitions, Self-Harming, PTSD.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x